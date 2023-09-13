‘We will try’ – Barcelona chief confirms they could raid Man City in 2024 with transfer terms specified

Barcelona do not have the option to buy Joao Cancelo after his loan spell from Manchester City, but that might not stop them trying, according to sporting director Deco.

Cancelo completed a loan move to Barcelona on deadline day at the same time as his compatriot, Joao Felix. Both Portugal internationals will spend the season at Xavi’s disposal before returning to their contracts with Man City and Atletico Madrid respectively.

Man City still have Cancelo tied down to terms until 2027, but his future at the club looks bleak after he also had to end last season out on loan with Bayern Munich. (Likewise, Felix spent six months on loan at Chelsea towards the end of last season).

Now, Deco has confirmed that Barcelona could try and sit down at the negotiating table for Cancelo and Felix again in 2024 if they takes their chance to impress in La Liga.

Speaking at his presentation on Wednesday, Deco said: “Neither Cancelo nor Joao Felix have a purchase option. It is a simple one-year loan.

“If they do well we will try to retain them, but for now it is a loan.”

Besides, Fabrizio Romano recently reported that the reason for there not being an option to buy written into the contracts for Cancelo and Felix was down to Financial Fair Play.

Just because there isn’t a fixed amount agreed upon that Barcelona can buy the pair for, though, doesn’t mean they won’t be allowed to make a bid for either of them next summer.

Barcelona ‘expect a lot’ from Cancelo and Felix

Outlining his expectations for the pair of new arrivals, Deco added: “They arrived at the last minute and they are players who contribute a lot to the squad.

“They have to demonstrate their abilities here. Barca has the ability to inspire. We expect a lot from them, but the season will tell us how things progress.”

Cancelo and Felix both made their debuts for their new club on September 3, when they came on as substitutes in a 2-1 win over Osasuna.

In addition to Cancelo, Barcelona also took Ilkay Gundogan from Man City this summer, in his case on a free transfer. Rewinding further, they snapped up Eric Garcia in 2021 and bought Ferran Torres from Pep Guardiola’s side a few months later.

Worryingly, in a development that could continue the transfer theme, there have also been reports that Barcelona could make a move for Erling Haaland in 2025.