‘Who’s buying him?’ – Man City warned they may struggle to sell deceiving star who’s becoming ‘predictable’

Graeme Souness has doubled down on recent criticism of Manchester City winger Jack Grealish, pointing out the flaws he is guilty of too often.

Grealish became Man City’s record signing when they activated his nine-figure release clause in 2021 and gave him the no.10 shirt.

At the time, many felt they were overpaying, but it was the only way to tempt Aston Villa into selling.

Fast forward a couple of years and Grealish has Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League and UEFA Super Cup medals, but there are still doubts about his ability at the top level.

Summer signing Jeremy Doku seems to have overtaken him in the pecking order for a left-wing berth in the Man City lineup.

Over the weekend, Souness explained to the Daily Mail why Doku is better than Grealish.

And speaking to talkSPORT on Monday, the former Liverpool midfielder has insisted that Grealish takes too long on the ball.

Souness said: “Too many touches. The way I was coached, from some of the best brains that the football world has ever seen, was all about getting it out of your feet as quick as you can, if you can, pass it.

“He doesn’t do the right thing and the stats would back that up.

“People who dribble with the ball, for the uneducated, ‘oh, he’s a good player’. That gets you on the edge of your seat. People who run with the ball have always done that.

“But ultimately there has to be an end product. Skip past one, get it in early. Don’t skip past one, skip past two and lose it to the third man.

“I just think Jack doesn’t see it early enough and that’s why he takes touches.

“I don’t believe any coach would tell any player – not Jack, any player – to dwell on the ball as much as he does.

“I don’t see him going to the bye-line enough, going past someone, going to the bye-line.”

Direct Doku overshadowing Grealish

Souness continued: “You don’t want to become predictable. Right now he’s predictable.

“As a striker, as someone who scores goals, you have to be unpredictable.

“It’s come to an impasse because of Doku. He excites me, he’s direct.

“I have to say I’m not his [Grealish’s] biggest fan. I think he flatters to deceive.

“You put Jack on the market tomorrow, who’s buying him? For how much?”

Grealish remains under contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2027.

