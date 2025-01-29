Man City poised to ‘rip up’ winger’s disastrous loan spell

Manchester City will try to find a new club for Brazilian winger Kayky as they prepare to end his unsuccessful loan spell at Sparta Rotterdam, it has been claimed.

Kayky is a 21-year-old forward who can operate as a winger on either flank or as a central attacking midfielder. He broke through at Fluminense before being captured by Man City in a €10million (£8.4m / $10.4m) deal in August 2021.

Kayky spent time at Pacos Ferreria in Portugal and with Brazilian outfit EC Bahia before heading to the Netherlands in August to join Sparta Rotterdam on a season-long loan.

However, this latest loan move has not worked out for any of the parties involved.

According to Dutch source Voetbal International, Kayky’s loan will soon be ‘ripped up’.

The Brazil U20 international has struggled with injury and has been unable to break into Sparta’s starting lineup even when he has been fit.

Fellow Brazilian Metinho – a good friend of Kayky’s – has already had his loan terminated and has since joined FC Basel on a temporary move from City’s affiliate club Troyes.

The search for Kayky’s next team has already begun as City do not want his development to stall. Even if the player fails to get into Pep Guardiola’s plans, City can sell him in the future to bring in extra transfer funds – but they need him to be impressing scouts from other clubs first.

Kayky has made just seven appearances this term as he has been in and out of the Sparta side due to knee ligament and muscle injuries. Kayky has failed to register a single goal contribution for the Eredivisie club, making it a transfer for all to forget.

Meanwhile, Douglas Luiz is reportedly open to a City return after failing to live up to expectations at Juventus.

City have made an approach to sign the midfielder on a straight loan as they look to replace Rodri, though Juve have rejected this.

The Italian giants are holding out for a loan with an obligation to buy, while Luiz has made his desire to join City known.

Luiz could soon arrive at City, but winger Jeremy Doku has been linked with a big exit.

Reports in the Catalan press claim Doku has offered his services to Barcelona on a loan deal until the end of the campaign.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri, however, states that Doku’s agent has denied these suggestions.

