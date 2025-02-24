Manchester City are reportedly growing in confidence that they can beat Liverpool to the signing of Florian Wirtz this summer – with the Blues set to play an ace card by offering a classy young Cityzens star to Bayer Leverkusen as part of the deal.

Pep Guardiola’s side have suffered something of a catastrophic downturn in fortunes this season and instead of challenging to win the Premier League title and the Champions League, their aspirations instead lie on ensuring they finish in the top four and getting their hands on silverware in the lesser-viewed FA Cup. Indeed, Sunday’s home defeat to Liverpool means Manchester City have been beaten eight times in 26 matches this season – the same amount as the last two campaigns combined.

Part of their struggles can be attributed to a number of their major stars all seemingly drifting beyond their peak at the same time – and there can be no better example of that than Kevin De Bruyne, who has proved a huge cog in their success down the years.

However, the Belgian is now 33 and is just 127 days away from seeing his Etihad deal expire. And after producing just three goals and six assists across all competitions this season, it seems old father time is now running out on one of the Premier League’s greatest-ever midfielders.

Now, though, according to the Daily Mail, City are ready to push the boat out to land an elite-level replacement in the form of Wirtz – with the paper stating that a tempting offer of cash plus James McAtee will tempt Xabi Alonso’s side into business.

The report, by journalist Simon Jones, claims the Cityzens have stolen a march of fellow suitors Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona for the 21-year-old Bayer Leverkusen superstar by using McAtee as a potential pawn in the move.

The Bundesliga side saw a January window offer for McAtee rebuffed by Guardiola, who felt the time was not right to allow the 22-year-old to leave.

However, after failing to start a single Premier League match this season, a parting of ways looks to be on the cards for the player, who is also being chased by the likes of Crystal Palace and Leeds.

Where next for De Bruyne and how much Florian Wirt would cost Man City

Rated at £30m, the report claims City are hopeful that the offer of McAtee, in exchange for the £85m-rated Wirtz, will likely be accepted, leaving the Blues with a cash adjustment of £55m to find and with the Bundesliga side landing a ready-made replacement in the former England Under-21 star.

A win-win for all concerned.

However, it’s suggested that news of City’s plan to bring in Wirtz will not go down well at Liverpool with both manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes having identified the 56-goal playmaker as a top summer target of their own.

The Reds – runaway leaders in this season’s Premier League title race – are expected to spend big this summer and it is our understanding that Slot will have around £200m to splash out on new additions this summer.

That understanding also follows claims from Jamie Carragher on Sunday that Liverpool plan to sign three new players this summer, and with the Sky Sports pundit naming an attacking midfielder as one of three major targets.

But news that it is advantage City in this particular transfer race could make the Reds think again and go back to the drawing board as they assess would-be targets.

As for De Bruyne, Roy Keane has branded it an ‘easy choice’ for Guardiola to allow their captain to slip away as a free agent after 10 largely superb seasons at the club.

“I think some of the players will be under pressure, whether Pep wants to keep them, depending on their contract situation,” Keane said on Sky Sports‘ post-match coverage.

“De Bruyne’s contract’s up, so you’re thinking those lads would probably automatically move on.

“There comes a time when you get a bit older, particularly when you’re playing in midfield and it’s tough going, the manager has to make that decision.

“He’s obviously got to look at the bigger picture, but I wouldn’t be panicking from City’s point of view.

“Some of the senior players will move on, that’s just the nature of the beast.”

Despite his apparent drop-off this season, De Bruyne will not be short of offers but it appears a move to ambitious MLS side San Diego FC looks to be next on the horizon.

The Daily Mail is also convinced a move to the USA is on the cards, though their report lists David Beckham’s Inter Miami as favourites for the 107-times capped Belgium international.

Man City transfer latest: ‘Verbal pact’ aids Newcastle raid; eight stars to leave

Meanwhile, City are also understood to be in a strong position to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle this summer should the Magpies fail to qualify for the Champions League.

That’s after Ben Jacobs revealed to us the ‘verbal pact’ that exists in the Brazilian’s deal at St James’ Park – and how much a move to bring him to the Etihad Stadium could cost.

The Cityzens are also in the market for a new left-back this summer, though interest in a world-class star has seemingly batted away with the player more focused on signing for Real Madrid this summer.

And finally, talk of a mass clearout at the Etihad this season are gathering pace with Bernardo Silva, John Stones and Mateo Kovacic among those who could be playing for a different club next season.

Ilkay Gundogan will also reportedly be allowed to leave, with the midfielder only returning to City only last summer.

