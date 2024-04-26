‘100 percent no!’ – Roy Keane loses it with Ian Wright when torching Bruno Fernandes’ Man Utd career

The subject of leadership at Manchester United and in particular the histrionics of club captain Bruno Fernandes sparked a fiery debate between Roy Keane and Ian Wright.

Fernandes has unquestionably been among Man Utd’s top performers during a difficult spell for the club since his arrival in 2020. The Portuguese has racked up impressive figures of 79 goals and 64 assists in just 229 appearances for the Red Devils.

His contributions in the final third resulted in Fernandes winning back-to-back Man Utd Player of the Year awards in 2020 and 2021.

Fernandes succeeded Harry Maguire as United skipper ahead of the current campaign in a decision that split opinion at the time.

Fernandes’ ability as a footballer cannot be questioned. However, his histrionics on the field, especially when showing his dissatisfaction with teammates, have not gone down well with some fans and pundits alike.

The subject of Fernandes’ leadership capabilities was broached in a discussion on The Overlap between Gary Neville, Jill Scott, Roy Keane and Ian Wright.

The initial debate centred around the lack of mental fortitude in United’s dressing room. United surrendering a three-goal lead to Championship side Coventry City in the FA Cup did appear to display a dearth of leadership in the playing personnel.

Offering her insight, former England international Scott explained: “I think it’s something in the dressing room.

“When you speak about recovery runs and work ethic, that’s what comes from running for your mate.

“Then you see Bruno, someone misses a chance and his hands are in the air… you don’t do that if you’re together.”

Keane vs Wright on Fernandes leadership

Scott’s assessment prompted Wright to jump to Fernandes’ defence, with United legend Keane quickly launching into a fiery back-and-forth.

Wright: “Bruno is a winner. Whatever we say he’s got his fault where you see him doing that but I think…”

Keane: “He’s won nothing in his career! He’s won nothing in his career! He’s 29 years of age and he’s won nothing!”

Wright: “He’s the kind of player that is trying…”

Keane: “What’s he won in his career?”

Wright: “I don’t know what he’s won.”

Keane: “He’s won very little in his career.”

Wright: “But I’ll say in respects of wanting to be a winner his standards are high. And let’s face it, take Bruno out of Man Utd as we’re talking about players who have or haven’t improved…”

Keane: “He’s talented, there’s no doubt he’s a talented player.”

Wright: “If he’s not doing what he’s doing Man Utd are nowhere near where they are. He’s frustrated, he probably sees it in training everyday, people maybe not up to the standard of what he’s looking for.

“And it just spills over on to the Saturday because he brings it. He brings it, if Man Utd are going to be saved in a game it’s probably him who’s going to do it.

“Yes, he’s got every right to be upset with them because they should be doing better.”

Keane: “But the really good leaders… if he wants to be about leadership, is he a talented player? Absolutely, I think he’s a brilliant player. No doubt about that, talented boy.

“But does he help people out? Does he make the other players around him better? The answer is 100 percent no!”

Fernandes has lifted a major honour at United – the 2023 League Cup. Fernandes will hope to double that tally by winning the FA Cup on May 25, though United will be huge underdogs against Manchester City.

