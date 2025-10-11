Carlos Baleba is ready to ask to leave Brighton amid links to Manchester United

The man at the very top of Manchester United’s transfer wishlist, Carlos Baleba, will request to leave Brighton ahead of the January window, per the latest reports, while six sources have all rated their chances of pulling off a new club-record deal.

The Red Devils spent over £200m in the summer window, largely strengthening Ruben Amorim’s attack, as they sought an improvement on the dismal 15th-place finish of last season. While changing the shape and look of their attack, the signings of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, did come at the expense of Manchester United strengthening in midfield, which some people saw as the more pressing option.

However, it is understood that more funds will be made available for Amorim, assuming he is still manager, to strengthen his side further come the January window.

And with a new midfielder now very much on top of their radar, a strong report has claimed that the man we have frequently reported is top of their wishlist – Brighton star Baleba – will now ask to leave the Seagulls ahead of the January window.

Now, an account on X, which was cited by trusted journalist David Ornstein as revealing United’s interest in Baleba, has another major update on the player.

The account, which calls themselves a team of five elite reporters, wrote: ‘Exclusive. Carlos Baleba will request to leave Brighton in January. Baleba’s agent to meet @OfficialBHAFC in November.’

Brighton have a reputation for buying upcoming talent and selling them on for big profit, with no better example than Moises Caicedo, who was bought for a £4m fee in 2021, before being sold to Chelsea for an eye-watering £115m in summer 2023.

And with a hefty £100m price on Baleba’s head, we’ve looked at what four sources are saying about United’s chances of adding a new midfielder to their ranks….

What are Fabrizio Romano and Sky Sports News saying about Carlos Baleba?

Starting with reporter Fabrizio Romano, he expects United to monitor the market for opportunities to sign a new midfielder in January.

“There’s a possibility of Man Utd going for a midfielder in January, but it depends on opportunities. Unless there is a big name, it is likely to be a window of a loan deal or last last-minute chance on the market.”

Well-respected, The Athletic, also believe Baleba figures highly on United’s wishlist.

Reflecting on their summer business, they stated ‘some at the club believe a midfielder should have been the priority, but [Jason] Wilcox advocated to sign a scorer’ and it is understood that ‘[Sir Jim]Ratcliffe backed that call.’

The report, which revealed United were ultimately put off by Brighton’s demand for £115m, continued: ‘In an ideal world, Amorim would have got Baleba too. A dynamic midfielder was on the agenda all summer, but resources have gone elsewhere. Amorim pushed for Baleba internally, and Ratcliffe wanted United to try for him, but the club could not, in the end, justify the price.

‘At the start of talks, conducted through intermediaries, United sensed Brighton might be open to a sale in the ballpark of Joao Pedro, who moved to Chelsea in a £60m transfer. United agreed personal terms with Baleba, who was keen on the switch, having received positive messages from Andre Onana, Mbeumo, team-mates at Cameroon, and Leny Yoro, who played with him at Lille.’

Sky Sports News also recently acknowledged that a new midfielder will be top of their wishlist in January.

Journalists Rob Dorsett and Danyal Khan wrote on Sky Sports‘ live blog: ‘Manchester United will make signing a new midfielder a key target for next summer. The club are not expected to be busy in January, having made a significant investment in the team in the previous window.

‘But the club are continuing work on the market, looking ahead to next summer, which will likely be an important window for them given several players are out of contract as it stands, such as Harry Maguire and Casemiro.

‘There is a realistic prospect that Brazilian Casemiro will not see his contract renewed, freeing up space on the wage bill and therefore presenting United with an opportunity to strengthen in that area of the field.

‘United had looked at possible options in the middle last summer but had prioritised other positions, especially up front.

‘United have long been admirers of Brighton’s Carlos Baleba – but he is just one of a number of midfielders they continue to monitor.

‘Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson is another who has admirers at Old Trafford, given his impressive performances have continued into this campaign.’

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke also got in on the act, admitting United “would love the opportunity” to sign Baleba in either of the two 2026 transfer windows.

O’Rourke said: “His price tag’s only going to go up because of how he’s performing for Brighton.

“He’s a top player, Baleba, but he’s under contract until 2028, so Brighton are in no rush to cash in on him and have no intention of selling him.

“They were never going to sell him in the summer transfer window, and Man Utd’s interest never got as far as offers or bids being made.

“Baleba is on United’s radar because they’re missing that type of player in midfield, and from what I know, if Brighton are to sell him, they’ll be looking for top dollar.

“There’s no guarantee his price tag will drop, and I expect it could even rise if he enjoys another stellar season for Brighton this year.

“Man Utd would love the opportunity to sign Baleba, but they’ll have to get past Brighton first, and they’ve shown that won’t be easy.”

Dean Jones on Man Utd and Liverpool interest

Our own Dean Jones has also reported on United’s interest in Baleba and explained why there was a strong chance of an approach being made in January, regardless of whether Amorim is still manager or not.

TEAMtalk understands that Brighton consider Baleba to have a market value of at least £100million and that is expected to remain the case moving towards future transfer windows, particularly as they feel there is more than one club interested.

United’s interest is concrete, but Liverpool are also believed to be tracking him, and there is a chance they step up to make that more active at the end of the season.

Jones wrote: ‘TEAMtalk revealed Liverpool’s admiration for Baleba on September 19 and they could prove tough to beat in the race should they seriously pursue a transfer.

Could Liverpool beat Manchester United to Carlos Baleba?! Both clubs are keen on the Brighton star, who could cost over £100m 🤑 #LFC #MUFC Who do YOU think wins this race?@DeanJonesSoccer pic.twitter.com/75qs2XEikz — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) September 19, 2025

‘United are very keen to bring the 21-year-old to Old Trafford, but have three other exciting midfield targets in mind, too, in Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson and Yehor Yarmoliuk re also on their shortlist at this stage.

‘But we understand Baleba remains the ideal candidate for a role in a Ruben Amorim set-up.

‘Crucially, however, the club would most likely retain an interest in him even if another manager was to take over at Old Trafford, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and other club chiefs ready to invest further in the squad.

‘A big problem is that United do not feel he is worth £100million at this stage and ideas are needed to figure out how to make the numbers work for them.’

However, in a note of caution, Jones added: ‘Brighton feel in a strong position right now – and as such United know any negotiations will be tough when the moment comes.’

Stats show how Baleba compared to Casemiro and Ugarte last season