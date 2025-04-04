United will seemingly be unable to land Liam Delap in the summer

Manchester United will seemingly find it a struggle to land Liam Delap, as the Ipswich Town striker reportedly wants to play European football next season.

Delap is having a fantastic breakout season in the Premier League. The Ipswich striker has 11 goals and two assists to his name in a struggling Tractor Boys side labouring down in the relegation zone.

If they go down – which looks likely with nine points to make up to the first safe spot – it’s reported he’ll become available for £40million.

When that time inevitably comes, United are among the sides who want to take advantage.

But they could struggle to make Delap theirs, as GIVEMESPORT reports the 22-year-old is ‘looking to play European football next season’.

Though he has not even completed one season of top-flight football, Delap might therefore have already moved past United’s level. Indeed, they are 13th in the Premier League, so qualifying for Europe via that means seems almost impossible.

The Red Devils can still qualify for Europe through winning the Europa League, a competition they are in the quarter-finals of, though they face tough competition in Lyon, while other big clubs such as Lazio and Tottenham also still remain.

Chelsea in with better chance

The report suggests Chelsea are also keen on Delap, with Enzo Maresca knowing him from his time at City.

TEAMtalk can confirm that the Ipswich man is the No.1 target for the Blues up top this summer, after they considered going after him in January.

Sources have stated Delap is keen on a Premier League move in the summer – rather than returning to the Championship, which he’d almost certainly have to do if he remained with Ipswich.

And with the European target in mind, Chelsea are much better placed than United, as they are fourth in the Premier League.

Manchester City remain in the race, with a buyback clause, but if they triggered that, Delap may not be keen on the move back to the Etihad given the presence of top strikers Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush.

Man Utd round-up: Osimhen tops striker list

TEAMtalk sources have revealed that Victor Osimhen is now the No.1 striker target at Old Trafford, but they face competition from Juventus.

We believe that the Serie A giants will push ‘harder than ever’ to land the Nigerian forward.

In defence, Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie has caught the attention of United, and are believed to have formally expressed their interest in him.

Meanwhile, United are said to be preparing a bid for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, worth £85million.

