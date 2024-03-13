Double £118m Man Utd swoop to kickstart huge summer as Ratcliffe eyes top Prem, Serie A stars

Manchester United have made defensive signings their ‘top priority’ for the summer transfer window and are gunning to land Juventus’ Gleison Bremer alongside a Premier League star, according to reports.

There look set to be big changes at Man Utd this summer, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team aiming to ensure major silverware returns to Old Trafford. Dutchman Erik ten Hag is currently the manager, though he is at major risk of being replaced at the end of the season.

Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi and Julian Nagelsmann are just some of the coaches being considered by Man Utd chiefs.

Whoever Ten Hag’s replacement is, they could benefit from having an entirely new centre-back partnership next season.

Lisandro Martinez is arguably Man Utd’s most reliable centre-back when fit, though he has missed a large portion of the campaign through injury.

Raphael Varane is unsure whether his contract will be renewed and is considering a move to Saudi Arabia, while Jonny Evans is 36 years old and close to retirement.

Ratcliffe is aware that central defence is a problematic area for Man Utd and has made new signings in the position a ‘top priority’ for this summer, according to i News.

Ratcliffe is hoping to make Bremer the first player to join the Red Devils. Bremer is a tenacious and strong defender who should be able to deal with top centre-forwards such as Erling Haaland, Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins.

Man Utd to follow £43m signing with £75m deal

Man Utd will not have to break the bank to capture the Brazilian, either. His Juve contract, which runs until June 2028, includes a €50million (£43m) release clause.

That is far less than Man Utd have paid for players such as Antony and Harry Maguire in the past, and it should not put the club in danger of breaking Financial Fair Play regulations.

Man Utd were recently given a boost in their pursuit of Bremer too, as it emerged that Juve have found his replacement. They will move for Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori if Bremer leaves for England.

While Bremer is a top defender in his own right, he will not solve Man Utd’s centre-half issues on his own. Ratcliffe is well aware of this and is also ready to sanction a big-money move for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Englishman has previously been valued at a whopping £100m, though Man Utd recently found out he can be signed for £75m.

Therefore, making Bremer and Branthwaite Man Utd’s new centre-back partnership will cost Ratcliffe £118m in total.

Once the defence is sorted, Man Utd will turn their attention to other parts of the squad. INEOS feel Antony, who cost £86m, was very poor value for money and are hoping to replace him with a £60m swoop for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

Up front, Man Utd officials want to lessen the load on young striker Rasmus Hojlund by snaring Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee.

The Red Devils may also need a new central midfielder who can replace the ageing Casemiro. Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino emerged as one potential solution on Tuesday.

As previously mentioned, Man Utd are not in the strongest position when it comes to FFP. So in order to fund those deals, players including Antony, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek and Facundo Pellistri will have to be sold.

