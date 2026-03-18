Real Madrid have reportedly decided to open the door to a ‘bombshell’ Jude Bellingham transfer, with Manchester United and Chelsea interested, though sources have revealed to TEAMtalk what the future really holds for the England playmaker.

22-year-old Bellingham has cemented himself as one of the best midfielders in the world at Real Madrid, though the 2025/26 campaign has not been his best.

Injuries and disappointing form have impacted Bellingham, who has certainly contributed to Real Madrid‘s issues under Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa.

And the Spanish media have latched onto this and want us to think that an exit is possible for Bellingham heading into the summer, even though Real Madrid likely has no intention of letting this happen.

The latest guff from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Real Madrid are ‘willing to listen to offers’ for Bellingham in a ‘strategic decision’ to raise funds for signings in other areas.

It is also noted that Man Utd and Chelsea are ‘on the prowl’ for this ‘bombshell’ transfer, with each club ‘willing’ to pay around 150 million euros’ to secure his services.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Bellingham transfer talk is ‘laughable’, but another high-profile exit is way more likely

This report needs to be taken with a barrel load of salt, with TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey revealing at the end of last year that reports linking Bellingham with Man Utd and other Premier League clubs should not be taken seriously.

A source told TEAMtalk: “Jude Bellingham will not be leaving Real Madrid anytime soon.

“He is happy at the club, the club are happy with him. Frankly, it is laughable for anyone to suggest that he could be leaving in 2026.”

So, Bellingham will not be going anywhere, but the same cannot be said for France international Eduardo Camavinga, who looks increasingly likely to leave the Spanish giants in the coming months.

We have revealed that Man Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool have been placed on red alert by Real Madrid, who have opted to make Camavinga available for a transfer this summer.

We have also reported that the centre-midfielder is particularly keen on a move to London, though this preference is reliant on a potential buying club being in the Champions League, and this is far from guaranteed with Chelsea.

With Chelsea lagging in the race to qualify for the Champions League, Man Utd and Liverpool could have an advantage in the race to land Camavinga.

Man Utd are known to be in the market for at least one new midfielder in the summer and could choose Camavinga, who was wanted by Liverpool before he joined Real Madrid.

Latest Real Madrid news: Chelsea star and ‘best in the world’ Newcastle player wanted

Real Madrid are also working on several incomings and want a midfielder themselves, with the door opening for them to sign wantaway Chelsea star Enzo Fernandes ahead of four rivals.

The Spanish giants also have their eye on Newcastle United as they look to lure ‘one of the best’ players in the world from St James’ Park.

And Real Madrid are not finished there, with reports claiming they have laid the groundwork for a hijack of Liverpool’s move for Michael Olise.