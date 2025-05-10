Juventus are pursuing Rasmus Hojlund and another Manchester United flop, according to reports, and could give Ruben Amorim a major boost to his transfer kitty with the double signing.

Man Utd paid Atalanta an initial £64million for Hojlund in August 2023, and the deal had the potential to rise to £72m through bonuses. United decided to swoop for the Dane after he built a reputation as one of the best young centre-forwards in Italy.

However, Hojlund has failed to live up to expectations and has struggled for large parts of the current season.

Hojlund has managed 10 goals in 48 games across all competitions this term, though his record of just four Premier League goals is way below what is expected of United’s frontman.

It emerged on Wednesday that Hojlund’s prime suitors Juve could offer United Douglas Luiz in a swap deal for the 22-year-old attacker.

The deal would tick off two transfer objectives for Amorim, as he is eager to overhaul his striker options and also bolster his midfield.

United have previously shown interest in landing former Villa midfielder Luiz and Juve could use this to their advantage.

As per Tutto Juve, Antony could join Juve alongside Hojlund in the upcoming transfer window.

Antony’s ‘explosion’ on loan at Real Betis has caught the attention of Juve chiefs, who are now monitoring his situation closely.

The winger has put in several ‘brilliant’ performances for Betis and Juve therefore believe he could be a great addition to their attacking ranks.

Antony cost United a whopping £82m in summer 2022 but proved to be one of their worst ever signings. He has looked rejuvenated at Betis though, managing eight goals and five assists in 21 games and playing a starring role in the club reaching the Europa Conference League final.

Juventus enter frame for Antony

Tutto Juve’s report claims that United want €50m (£43m) for Antony. Although, it emerged earlier on Saturday that he could be on the move for just £20-30m this summer, a price Juve would certainly be able to afford.

The Brazilian heading to Arsenal appears very unlikely, despite that being claimed as a possibility last weekend.

One side Juve will face competition from for Antony is Atletico Madrid, who are aiming to keep him in LaLiga.

Plus, Betis would love to make the 25-year-old’s loan spell permanent. It remains to be seen if they have the finances to compete with Juve and Atleti, however.

Returning to Hojlund, Juve entered discussions over a possible deal for him on Monday.

The Italian giants are also competing with United for another striker, Victor Osimhen. But with Napoli preferring to sell Osimhen to a club outside of Italy, Juve may have to prioritise Hojlund.

