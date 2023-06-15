Man Utd 2023/24 fixtures: Monday night start for United; Boxing Day boost; tricky season finale lined up

Manchester United will begin the 2023/24 Premier League season with a home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, while they end the campaign at Brighton on May 19.

The game against Wolves has been selected for live TV coverage and will be played Monday August 14 and will be shown on Sky Sports.

The Premier League campaign will end with a tricky game on the south coast for the Red Devils.

In between, United are scheduled to face Manchester City at home on October 28 before heading to The Etihad on March 2.

The two games against Liverpool are pencilled in for December 16 (a) and April 6 (h).

United will take on Aston Villa on Boxing Day before heading to Nottingham Forest four days later.

The Emirates FA Cup final is scheduled to be played on Saturday May 25.

