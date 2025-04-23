Matthijs de Ligt could leave Manchester United just a year after first joining, with reports in the Italian media claiming he might secure a Serie A transfer that would anger fans.

De Ligt arrived in the Premier League in August last year when Man Utd paid Bayern Munich €50million (£43m) for his signature. The centre-back joined United alongside fellow defender Noussair Mazraoui.

De Ligt had all the hallmarks of an Erik ten Hag signing, as he had starred under the manager at Ajax.

So far, the Dutch stopper has made 40 appearances for United and chipped in with two goals, both of which have come in the Premier League.

While De Ligt has outlasted Ten Hag – who was replaced by Ruben Amorim earlier this season – it is unclear if he will remain part of INEOS’ long-term project.

According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb (as cited by Voetbal Primeur), De Ligt has emerged as a surprise target for Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Inter are ‘considering a move’ for the 25-year-old after adding him to their defensive wish list.

The Nerazzurri are expected to come forward with an initial loan offer that includes the option to buy in summer 2026. This would give Inter the chance to assess De Ligt’s performances over a prolonged period before committing to a permanent swoop for him.

United could be tempted by such a proposal. While De Ligt is viewed as a good player with plenty of experience at the highest level of European football, he might be offloaded to help Amorim bring in much-needed reinforcements in other positions such as centre-forward and central midfield.

Man Utd could save on huge De Ligt wages

De Ligt earns a massive £195,000 a week at Old Trafford currently, according to Capology, and United could save big money on their wage bill by shipping him to Inter for a year.

It is unclear at this stage exactly how much United would want to sell the Netherlands international. But INEOS would surely aim to at least make their money back on him, setting up a future deal worth potentially £43m or more.

De Ligt would be viewed as something of a statement signing for Inter given the fact he has played for the likes of Ajax, Bayern and United.

But the transfer would be controversial given De Ligt’s history with Italian rivals Juventus.

De Ligt played for Juve between 2019 and 2022, making 117 appearances and helping them to win trophies such as the Scudetto (Serie A title), Coppa Italia (Italian Cup) and Supercoppa Italiana (Italian Super Cup).

His move to Inter would surely worsen his reputation among the Juve fanbase.

