Man Utd want Amad Diallo 2.0 in January as sources reveal wing-back appeal for Antoine Semenyo

Manchester United are expected to search for another Amad Diallo-type player in the January transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk, as the Red Devils look to strengthen their attacking depth.

Diallo has become one of the most influential players in Man Utd’s system, as the team often lacks balance and fluidity when he is missing from his wing-back role. The 23-year-old Ivory Coast international has made 10 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for the Red Devils so far this season, scoring one goal and giving two assists in the process.

The Man Utd coaching staff want the flexibility to use Diallo as a No.10 on occasion, which heightens the need for additional wide options and greater tactical versatility.

There is a growing feeling among sources that Man Utd are seeking more players capable of carrying the ball and playing on the front foot.

As previously reported on TEAMtalk, Antoine Semenyo is among the players under consideration at Man Utd.

Man Utd appreciate Semenyo’s versatility and believe he could operate in multiple roles – including as a wing-back – making him an appealing target if they move forward with plans for a January addition.

Man Utd held interest in Semenyo in the summer of 2025, but the 25-year-old Ghana international winger eventually committed himself to Bournemouth by signing a new contract.

It has since emerged that there is a clause of £60million plus £5m in add-ons (up to €73.6m, $84.9m) in Semenyo’s contract to leave in 2026.

However, it is not yet clear whether Man Utd view the clause as good enough value to justify a bid, particularly as the club also intends to bring in a central midfielder.

The recruitment team are conscious of balancing the budget while ensuring any signing adds both immediate impact and long-term upside.

