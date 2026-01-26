£25m Man Utd revelation sparks INEOS into finding his back-up: ‘A priority’

Patrick Dorgu’s new role at Manchester United has sparked fresh belief that the club could move to sign another player to provide cover at left-back, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Manchester United had previously been monitoring Antoine Semenyo as a potential option to operate on the left flank as a wing-back under then-manager Ruben Amorim, but the Red Devils missed out on the signature of Ghana international winger to Manchester City.

Amorim wanted to sign a left wing-back, but the Portuguese is no longer in charge of Man Utd, with Michael Carrick now the interim manager of the Red Devils for the rest of the season.

Sources have told us that it is felt that signing a new left-sided player will remain a priority across this year, but it may be someone who can play more as a traditional full-back.

Sources suggest that Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, may need to show greater flexibility in their recruitment plans if Dorgu continues to thrive in his new attacking role.

The 21-year-old Denmark international, who cost Man Utd £25million (€29m, $34m) when they signed him from Lecce in February 2025, has impressed under Carrick.

Dorgu scored a stunning goal in Man Utd’s 3-2 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League at the weekend, further underlining his growing influence.

Man Utd are keen to add depth to the squad across this year, and while they do have emerging players in the position, a signing is very possible before next season.

Carrick has lifted Man Utd to fourth in the Premier League table for the time being, with 38 points from 23 matches.

Dorgu has made 14 starts and eight substitute appearances in the Premier League for Man Utd so far this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists in the process.

