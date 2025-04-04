Juventus are pushing ‘harder than ever’ to sign Victor Osimhen this summer but Manchester United are primed to rival the Italian club for the striker’s signature, TEAMtalk understands.

The Nigerian international joined Galatasaray on loan last summer after Napoli dropped him from their squad, following his attempts to force an exit.

Chelsea were keen on Osimhen at the time but ultimately failed to strike an agreement despite holding extensive talks with the forward’s agents.

The 26-year-old has stood out a mile in Turkey, notching 28 goals in 32 games for Galatasaray so far. Unsurprisingly, many clubs are keen to sign him this summer, with a €75m (£63.6m, $82.6m) release clause in play.

TEAMtalk understands that Juventus holds concrete interest in Osimhen and sources state that they are ‘pushing harder than ever’ to seal a summer transfer.

Man Utd are the most interested club in the Premier League, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee both potentially leaving this summer.

The Red Devils are planning for a big change in attack and Osimhen is their TOP target, while Atalanta star Ademola Lookman is also on their shortlist for the ‘second-striker’ role.

READ MORE: Man Utd eyeing sensational €50m Real Madrid hijack for ‘aggressive’ star

Juventus primed to battle Man Utd for Victor Osimhen

Chelsea have cooled their interest in Osimhen in recent weeks, and are focusing their attention on other strikers such as Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres.

Also on the Blues shortlist is Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap. They haven’t decided on their top target yet but another attempt for Osimhen is unlikely at this stage.

Juventus are described as ‘serious contenders’ to sign Osimhen, with Randal Kolo Muani unlikely to stay after his loan from Paris Saint-Germain ends.

There is also great uncertainty surrounding Dusan Vlahovic, who, as reported, is being tracked by Aston Villa and other top sides ahead of the summer.

Sources state that Juventus decided on Osimhen as their number one priority over the international break.

Osimhen’s preference is to join a Premier League club this summer, but Juventus plan to use their strong relationship with his agent to bolster their chances of signing him.

Talks between Juve and the striker’s camp are set to ramp up in the coming weeks, but negotiating a fee with Napoli could be a challenge as his release clause only applies to club’s outside of Italy.

Man Utd, for their part, are in a tight PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) position and may need to sell players before they are able to match Osimhen’s clause, but they remain in the race for the prolific forward.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

Latest Man Utd news: Three Serie A stars wanted, Real Madrid star eyed

🔴 Man Utd chasing superb £89m triple Serie A deal as new Italian target named

🔴 Man Utd plan £85m bid for ‘irreplaceable’ Real Madrid midfielder – report

🔴 Man Utd ‘will get’ elite 162-goal Arsenal striker target as electrifying hijack talked up

🔴 Scott McTominay questions ‘misprofiling’ by Man Utd and reveals trophy frustration

Man Utd quiz: Most expensive signings per year, 2015-2024