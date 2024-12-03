Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is keen on a reunion with Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda and the Red Devils have ‘set aside’ a big chunk of their transfer funds to sign him, per reports.

The 17-year-old is considered to be one of the most promising youngsters in Portugal and has featured regularly in the Sporting first team this term, including in the Champions League.

Described as ‘Bukayo Saka-like’ by Sporting CP Academy coach Fabio Roque and ‘magic’ by former Portugal boss Roberto Martinez, Quenda has long been touted to become a world-class player.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, as cited by The Manchester Evening News, Man Utd have set aside £50million to try and prise Quenda away from Sporting.

The report claims that Man Utd could face competition from rivals Liverpool for the teenager’s signature. Liverpool, like Man Utd, have sent scouts to watch Quenda in action this season and have been impressed with his performances.

Liverpool are said to be lining up a move for Quenda next summer, so the Red Devils will have to move quickly to win the race. The winger’s positive relationship with Amorim could give them an advantage, however.

Quenda is under contract with Sporting until 2027. He has an £84million release clause in his deal and the Portuguese side are reluctant to let him leave, but will negotiate his sale for a big fee.

READ MORE: Man Utd tracking eight-goal Juventus star perfect for Amorim system as intensive plan takes shape

Man Utd are big admirers of Sporting youngster – sources

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti, Man Utd hold a concrete interest in Quenda, as do Liverpool, but a number of other sides are also keen.

We understand that Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig have both made approaches for Quenda in recent weeks, while French giants Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have also shown interest.

Sources say that Sporting are set to demand more than £50m for Quenda, too, so Man Utd may find it difficult to sign him if A Bola’s report is accurate.

Liverpool are also poised to open talks with Quenda’s agent Jorge Mendes over a potential deal in the coming weeks.

Man Utd officials, meanwhile, have already met met with Mendes recently. The two parties spoke in-depth about Quenda’s potential availability.

The Red Devils confirmed their great appreciation for the wide man, even if they have not made an offer for him just yet.

Man Utd round-up: Gyokeres linked again / Major Davies blow

Meanwhile, Man Utd have reportedly opened ‘concrete talks’ over a deal for Sporting goal machine Viktor Gyokeres, who is also on Arsenal’s shortlist.

Local rivals Manchester City are also keen on the 26-year-old and both clubs will likely have to wait until next summer to strike a deal.

“Manchester United have now made initial concrete talks regarding Viktor Gyokeres and a potential move in the summer,” according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

“The Red Devils are now fully involved. However, [a deal] will require sales first!

“Manchester City have also intensified their efforts in recent days. Hugo Viana (Man City’s incoming Director of Football) is currently pushing hard in the pursuit of Gyokeres.”

In other news, Man Utd have reportedly received a significant blow in their pursuit of Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies.

The Canadian international’s contract with the Bundesliga giants is set to expire at the end of the season, which has led to Man Utd, Barcelona and Real Madrid all showing interest in signing him on a free transfer.

However, recent reports suggest that in a major U-turn, Davies has ‘reduced his salary demands and is getting closer to extending his contract with Bayern Munich beyond 2025’.

The report adds that Davies ‘regrets’ signaling his intention to leave the German club and is now in full cooperation to stay.

DON’T MISS: Seven Primeira Liga players Ruben Amorim could sign for Man Utd: Gyokeres, Carreras…

QUIZ: How well do you know Ruben Amorim?