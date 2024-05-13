£51.6m Man Utd bid to be accepted, with signing of dominant defender ON through ‘verbal pact’

Juventus will accept a £51.6m bid from Manchester United for dominant centre-back Gleison Bremer, with various reports detailing why a transfer is possible and how much the Brazilian would earn at Old Trafford.

Bremer, 27, has emerged as one of the most formidable centre-halves in Italian football. The four-cap Brazil international joined Torino in 2018 and was named Serie A’s best defender in his final season with the club (2021/22) before earning a move to Juventus.

Bremer has continued to excel at Juve and his rock solid displays have attracted the attention of Manchester United.

Indeed, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti previously declared Bremer is on the Red Devils’ radar. La Gazzetta dello Sport are another source to link Man Utd with the defender.

As you might expect, Juventus have little appetite to sell such a key performer. Indeed, Bremer has started every Serie A match he’s been available for this term, with his one absence coming via a suspension for collecting five yellow cards.

However, Bremer’s contract in Turin contains a release clause worth a reported €60m/£51.6m. Per Fabrizio Romano, the clause does not become active until 2025, though a transfer this summer is more than possible.

Explaining why, Romano previously revealed the existence of a ‘verbal pact’ between Juventus and Bremer. In effect, Juventus will give strong consideration to any bids they receive this summer that are in the ballpark of the release fee.

READ MORE: Where are they now? The Man Utd squad who last missed out on a Premier League top-six finish

Now, according to a fresh update from Corriere Torino, a Man Utd bid of £51.6m will be accepted by Juventus.

If signed, Bremer could be viewed as the long-term partner for Lisandro Martinez at the heart of defence.

Bremer is right-footed and standing at around 6ft 2in tall and boasting excellent physical strength, he would dovetail well with the Argentine.

Speculation Man Utd could use Juventus’ interest in Mason Greenwood to their advantage appears to be fading.

Juve do still retain hope of signing the winger outright, though the potential moves of both Greenwood and Bremer look set to be separate affairs.

TEN HAG SACK: Roy Keane makes Man Utd axe intentions clear as Rooney drops scandalous claim on ‘injured’ stars

Bremer’s expected Man Utd salary revealed

Italian outlet Calciomercato shared their information on Bremer to Man Utd late last week.

They claimed that amid Atletico Madrid sniffing around the player Man Utd are fully prepared to accelerate their pursuit.

It was claimed the Red Devils are willing to pay Bremer €10m per year (around £165,000 a week). Per the report, Bremer would jump at the chance to agree those terms.

United are also known to be chasing the signature of Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite amid suggestions two new centre-halves must be signed.

Raphael Varane will leave as a free agent, while Jonny Evans is out of contract at season’s end too.

Furthermore, ESPN reported both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are up for sale, though only one of the two is expected to leave.

Which one of that pair departs – if indeed either of them do – will hinge on the level of offers United receive.

DON’T MISS: Fabrizio Romano reveals Man Utd loanee WILL return to Old Trafford after club snubs exiled star