A report has named Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez as the Manchester United players who could leave Mauricio Pochettino’s side in 2027, with Fabrizio Romano reporting Benjamin Sesko’s stance on a potential exit from Old Trafford.

Pochettino was appointed the new Man Utd head coach last week following the sacking of Michael Carrick as manager.

Man Utd are in the Premier League bottom three at the moment.

While right now, Man Utd’s immediate focus is to get out of the relegation zone and push for the European spots in the Premier League table, the club do need to think about what happens with some of their players in the January transfer window and next summer.

According to The Touchline, which has 1.8million followers on X, Pochettino is planning a major clear-out at Man Utd.

The X account has named Maguire, Dalot, Shaw, Rashford, Fernandes and Lisandro Martínez as the players who could leave.

Argentine central defender Martinez is out of contract at Man Utd at the end of the season, although there is an option to extend it by another year.

It is the same situation with English centre-back Maguire and Portuguese attacking midfielder Fernandes, while Portuguese full-back Dalot and English winger Rashford’s contracts run until 2028.

As for Shaw, the English left-back’s current deal with Man Utd expires in the summer of 2027.

The Touchline wrote on X at 11:30am on November 19: “EXCLUSIVE: Mauricio Pochettino is planning a MAJOR CLEAR-OUT at Manchester United, but he’ll take the time to assess his squad before making any decisions next summer.

“Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and Lisandro Martínez are all among the players most likely to leave in the summer.”

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Benjamin Sesko to stay at Man Utd

One player who is not on Man Utd’s exit list is Benjamin Sesko, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claiming that the Slovenia international striker himself wants to stay at Old Trafford.

Romano said on his YouTube channel this week: “Some Italian outlets have been linking Benjamin Sesko with a move to Juventus in the January transfer window.

“It’s not the first time Benjamin Sesko [has] got links with Italian clubs.

“AC Milan were following him when he was at [the] Red Bull group, Salzburg [and] Leipzig.

“And now, links with Juventus, because Juventus might be on the market in January for a new striker, despite signing Randal Kolo Muani and Nick Woltemade from PSG and from Newcastle in the summer transfer window.

“The link between Benjamin Sesko and Juventus, according to my information, is not true.

“So, there is nothing between Juventus and Sesko.

“My understanding is that Sesko’s intention is to stay at Manchester United, to get back as soon as possible.

“Sesko has been unlucky.

“Sesko was not back on the pitch these weeks, and so couldn’t contribute to Manchester United in a difficult moment.

“But Benjamin Sesko believes in Man Utd, Benjamin Sesko has a great relationship with everyone at Man Utd.

“Sesko wants to stay at United, and so a January exit is not planned.”

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