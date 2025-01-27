Chelsea ace Christopher Nkunku is reportedly hoping to join Manchester United before the February 3 transfer deadline, and his arrival would put Rasmus Hojlund’s future at Old Trafford in further doubt.

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim can currently rely on Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee as his main centre-forward options, with Marcus Rashford out of the picture and set to leave. But Hojlund and Zirkzee have been struggling this season and have managed just five Premier League goals between them.

Hojlund is severely lacking confidence and is cutting a frustrated figure, while it is unclear if Zirkzee will ever have the physicality needed to shine in the Prem.

United are sounding out striker options after seeing top target Randal Kolo Muani head to Juventus on loan. Amorim would love to reunite with Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres, though that is an expensive deal and is unlikely to happen before the summer.

Nkunku is a great alternative as he has incredible ability but is undervalued at Chelsea. According to an update from CaughtOffside, Nkunku is ‘keen’ on signing for United in the coming days as he is frustrated with his lack of game time at Chelsea.

The France international agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich earlier in the winter window, only for that move to ‘collapse’ as the Bundesliga giants could not match his £65-70m (up to €83.2m / $87.5m) price tag.

Nkunku to United is ‘one to watch’ as the versatile forward could head to Old Trafford on an initial six-month loan.

This would give Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS time to offload players such as Casemiro, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho before potentially submitting a big-money offer for Nkunku in the summer.

There have been talks over a possible swap deal involving Nkunku and United winger Alejandro Garnacho, though Chelsea are currently prioritising Bayern’s Mathys Tel to bolster their forward line.

Nkunku eyed as Hojlund struggles

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell has confirmed United are ‘weighing up’ a move for Nkunku. This comes after Sky Sports revealed on Saturday that United are holding internal talks over the 27-year-old as he is the latest goalscorer they have shortlisted.

Nkunku could be a fantastic signing for United as he is a lethal attacker who previously won the Bundesliga Player of the Year award. Plus, Nkunku can operate as a centre-forward, No 10 or left winger, which means he has the versatility to shine under Amorim.

Whitwell adds that Hojlund is currently ‘suffering’ in the United attack as he once again failed to score in the 1-0 win over Fulham on Sunday, with his last goals coming on December 12.

The Dane has great potential, but there is growing risk either he or Zirkzee will be replaced if they continue to misfire. Nkunku and Gyokeres are two proven, elite forwards who would likely walk straight into United’s starting lineup.

Man Utd transfers: Casemiro exit; Rashford humiliation

Meanwhile, Amorim has cleared the path for Casemiro to leave and the midfielder could play under an ex-United boss next.

Reports in the Spanish media claim Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is asking the Besiktas board to make Casemiro a statement signing.

Casemiro cost United an initial £60m, potentially rising to £70m, but they may now have to sell him for just £15-20m.

Rashford is another huge earner the United hierarchy want to axe.

Borussia Dortmund and West Ham are two potential suitors for Rashford amid speculation Barcelona will not be able to afford him.

The forward has hit a new low as Amorim has revealed he would rather put his goalkeeping coach on the bench than a player who is not showing the right attitude, such as Rashford.

How long will Zirkzee last at United?