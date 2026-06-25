Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox could move for Alex Scott if he fails to land Mateus Fernandes

New Bournemouth boss Marco Rose has made it clear to the club’s hierarchy that he does not want Alex Scott sold this summer, despite fresh contact from Manchester United over the England midfield hopeful, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Red Devils are actively reshaping their midfield ahead of the new campaign and Scott remains one of several players under serious consideration as they look to strengthen Michael Carrick’s options.

Indeed, it is well documented that Manchester United are working on plans to add up to three midfielders this summer, with Casemiro departing and Manuel Ugarte also expected to leave Old Trafford.

A deal for Atalanta star Ederson is already in place, while extensive talks have also been held regarding West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

As TEAMtalk has previously revealed, United sporting director Jason Wilcox is leading the pursuit of Fernandes, having retained strong links with the player after playing a major role in bringing him to England during his time at Southampton.

However, while progress has been made, United are increasingly aware that Tottenham Hotspur are mounting a serious challenge.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Spurs have made significant advances in discussions surrounding Fernandes and there is a growing belief that the Portuguese international is very open to remaining in London and accepting a move to join Spurs.

That has prompted United to continue exploring alternative options, and one player who remains extremely highly regarded inside Old Trafford is Scott, rated in the £70m bracket by the Cherries.

The Bournemouth midfielder enhanced his reputation further last season and earned recognition from England boss Thomas Tuchel, who included him in his squad ahead of the World Cup finals, though he ultimately did not make his final selection in the party that travelled to the United States.

TEAMtalk, though, can confirm that Scott remains firmly on United’s radar and that fresh enquiries have been made this week as the club continue to assess potential midfield additions, but Bournemouth have no intention of making life easy and their stance remains the same as it has all summer – adding to United’s growing frustrations…

DON’T MISS: Tottenham hatch extraordinary plan to beat Man Utd to Mateus Fernandes deal – top source

Bournemouth preparing new deal for Man Utd star Scott

We can reveal that Rose, who recently took charge at the Vitality Stadium, succeeding Andoni Iraola, has already informed senior club figures that Scott is central to his plans and that he does not want to sanction a sale.

The German coach is understood to view the 22-year-old as a cornerstone of his new-look Bournemouth side and believes he can become one of the team’s most influential players.

Sources indicate Rose has been particularly emphatic on the subject during internal discussions, making it clear that retaining Scott is a priority as he prepares for his first season in charge.

Bournemouth‘s stance reflects that position. The Cherries have already informed interested clubs that Scott is not available for transfer this summer and remain determined to resist mounting interest from across the Premier League.

Furthermore, sources understand that the South Coast club are also continuing work on a new contract for the midfielder.

While negotiations remain ongoing, sources suggest any new agreement would likely contain a release clause designed to protect Bournemouth’s long-term interests while also offering Scott a clear pathway should elite-level interest persist in the future.

Quite what that release clause will be remains to be seen, though it is now a very different market these days, with Manchester City’s over-inflated pursuit of Elliot Anderson raising the asking price of all top midfielders to never-before-seen levels.

Liverpool have also long admired the former Bristol City star, while Tottenham have also monitored his progress, but it is Manchester United who have intensified their checks most recently.

For now, though, Bournemouth are standing firm.

Rose has delivered a clear message to the club’s hierarchy: Scott is a player he wants to build around, not cash in on, and TEAMtalk understands Bournemouth’s position remains unchanged despite the growing attention from Old Trafford.

Whether that stance can withstand a sustained push from one of England’s biggest clubs later in the window remains to be seen, but as things stand, Bournemouth remain utterly determined to keep hold of one of their prized assets.

Despite that setback, United remain determined to land three new midfielders this summer; two more to supplement the capture of Ederson. As a result, an overnight update has shared optimism of a £200m triple deal going through.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.