Manchester United have been given more encouragement that a deal to bring Carlos Baleba to Old Trafford is on this summer amid claims Brighton are ready to relax their demands over his price, and with a 1999 Treble winner urging caution over claims Michael Carrick can become the club’s next permanent manager.

After a bleak 14 months under the Ruben Amorim regime, things are starting to look rosy again for Manchester United. Two eye-catching wins – over Manchester City and Arsenal – have propelled the club back into the top four and there is a real optimism that Champions League football could be back on the agenda at Old Trafford next season.

After spending over £200m on upgrading their strikeforce last summer, INEOS will have reason to feel satisfied at the returns on their investment, with both Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha looking like shrewd signings.

And with a similar revolution planned this summer – this time in midfield – the club’s co-owners will hope to continue the club’s upward curve into next season and beyond.

With Casemiro recently confirming he will leave Old Trafford at the end of his contract this summer, United will free up significant cash, saving themselves the chunky £350,000 a week salary – or £18.2m a year – that the Brazilian was earning.

Reports on Tuesday claimed that hopes were growing that Brighton are now ready to green-light the sale of Baleba for a lesser fee this summer, while United were still encouraged to sign him after being wowed by his performances at AFCON and being convinced he’d still be an ideal addition to their ranks.

Now, when asked who should replace Casemiro at Old Trafford in the summer, former United Treble winner Jaap Stam exclusively told us that Baleba would be a good option.

“I really like Carlos Baleba at Brighton and think he could replace Casemiro at Manchester United,” Stam, speaking on behalf of the Covers.com World Cup betting team, told TEAMtalk.

“I like Frenkie de Jong a lot too, but it looks as though he’ll be staying at Barcelona. Manchester United need to be looking for a replacement that has good legs and the engine to run up and down the field. They also need to be very good with the ball too. Baleba can do that.

“Kobbie Mainoo looks to be stepping up his levels and has been performing very well. Alongside him, you need a player who has quality on the ball, who can defend well, and can at times also join in the attack, get into the box and maybe score or create goals for his teammates.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Next Man Utd manager: INEOS have huge decision over Carrick

With Carrick now two from two since taking charge of United on an interim basis – and with his overall record over two spells in temporary control seeing him rack up an 80% win percentage record (or four wins from five) – demand has increased for the 44-year-old to be handed the Old Trafford reins permanently.

However, just like Gary Neville and Roy Keane before him, Stam has urged major caution over plans to give him the job in the long-term.

“It’s quite early to say whether he has done enough to earn the Manchester United job permanently, but it’s certainly been a very good start for Michael Carrick,” Stam reasoned.

“Having secured two big wins against Manchester City and Arsenal, playing in a very convincing fashion, moving away from Ruben Amorim’s preferred tactical system to a new one, the team has improved a lot both in defence and in possession. Carrick has had a great start – the team are performing well and they’ve earned the results they deserved. That’s all very promising.

“But it’s still too early to say whether he should stay in the job. He needs to make sure the team finish the season well and qualifies for the Champions League. If he does that, then the club will face a decision of what to do next.

“But for now, you can see that difference that Carrick has already made, in the team’s approach to games.

“The players have confidence, and they have a very impressive style of play that allows them to attack well on the break in transition and then defend well as a unit at the other end.

“Hopefully, the players can maintain this level of performance and if they do maintain a level of consistency, the owners will certainly have a decision to make.”

Latest Man Utd news: Huge Cole Palmer update; electric Everton star wanted

Meanwhile, United are also reportedly in the mix to sign a Bundesliga gem identified as the ‘ultimate box-to-box’ hybrid, though the Red Devils will face competition from the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United, as well as forking out a hefty transfer fee to secure a deal.

Elsewhere, sources have told our correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that United ARE weighing up a sensational summer move for Chelsea star Cole Palmer, though the eye-watering British record transfer demand could make them think twice.

We can also reveal that an electric Everton attacker has big admirers behind the scenes at United, with a summer swoop under consideration.

Everton would demand a huge fee for their star man, but United are considering launching a move in an attempt to prise him away.

In other news, Joshua Zirkzee’s future at United remains uncertain and we revealed on Tuesday that two surprise Premier League sides have both made enquiries about his availability.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.