£95m double Man Utd exit accelerates as Euro giant eyes Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho coup

Two Man Utd outcasts could join the same club in a big twist

Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho could incredibly end up playing for the same club next season, as a major European club is reportedly spying a double deal for the Manchester United forwards.

Greenwood is currently on loan at Getafe, and the La Liga side are desperate to re-sign him again for next season. The versatile attacker has impressed in Spain by notching 10 goals and six assists in 34 appearances.

Given Getafe’s financial constraints, they will only be able to land Greenwood again via another loan deal. But with the 22-year-old’s contract expiring in June 2025, Man Utd chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe must sell this summer to help increase the club’s transfer kitty.

Getafe’s struggles to meet Man Utd’s £40million demands has opened the door for European giants to swoop in. Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Napoli are all eager to sign Greenwood in the summer.

On May 13, TEAMtalk revealed that Atleti are leading the race for Greenwood. However, they will now face new competition for the signing as the Daily Mirror report that Borussia Dortmund have joined the hunt.

Dortmund have clearly been impressed by Greenwood’s form at Getafe and feel he could hit new heights in the Bundesliga next season.

Of course, Greenwood is not the only Man Utd winger Dortmund are interested in, as they are desperate to re-sign Sancho again for the 2024-25 campaign.

After falling out with Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag early in the season, Sancho was exiled from the Red Devils’ first team. He re-joined Dortmund on loan in January and has not looked back since, notching three goals and three assists as Dortmund have reached the Champions League final.

Man Utd news: Greenwood, Sancho eyed by same club

Dortmund would love to take the 24-year-old back to the Westfalenstadion on a permanent basis, which brings up the possibility of both him and Greenwood occupying either flank next term.

Although, Dortmund will have to push their finances to the very limit in order to strike a double deal with Man Utd.

As mentioned previously, Ratcliffe is hoping to recoup £40m from Greenwood’s sale. And the latest reports claim Man Utd want a huge 75 per cent of the original £73m they paid for Sancho.

That could see Dortmund quoted at £55m for Sancho, and £95m for both English talents. As Dortmund’s record signing is Ousmane Dembele, who cost €35m, it is clear that the German giants will need to sell several players in order to fund a swoop for Sancho and Greenwood.

