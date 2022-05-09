Atletico Madrid are hoping to sign Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka on a loan deal, claims one source.

Wan-Bissaka had been a regular at right-back under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season. But he has found game time harder to come by under Ralf Rangnick. Of his 20 Premier League starts only seven have come under the German’s interim charge.

And it’s hard to see Rangnick offering the 24-year-old a glowing reference to new boss Erik ten Hag.

The former England Under-21 man is a player under threat at Old Trafford. Dutch boss Ten Hag likes to play with attacking, but flexible full-backs.

It’s hard to slot Wan-Bissaka into that bracket and the former Crystal Palace man has been linked with a return to Selhurst Park.

BBC Sport have reported that Patrick Vieira is considering a move for Wan-Bissaka, who came through Palace’s academy before gaining promotion to their senior squad in January 2018.

He made 46 appearances for the Eagles, before Manchester United paid £50m for him in July 2019.

The report suggests that “given the right-back’s high wages, a loan deal seems a more likely option”. But Palace have been joined by Atletico and Roma in the hunt for Wan-Bissaka.

And now, Ekrem Konur claims Atletico boss Diego Simeone wants the United man on loan for 12 months with a permanent purchase option after that.

Wan-Bissaka may excel at Atletico

It could well be a deal that suits all parties. Simeone, who has a real emphasis on defensive strength get to look at the speedy defender before committing to a permanent transfer.

Wan-Bissaka may benefit from playing in such a system at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Croatian Sime Vrsaljko is the only natural right-back in Simeone’s squad at present. The Atleti boss has also called upon midfielder Marcos Llorente too, but a natural right-back would make sense.

Wan-Bissaka is believed to be on around £80,000 a week and it’s unclear whether Atletico would be prepared to take on 100% of his wages.

However, there may well be a deal to be done if Ten Hag decides he does not want the player.

United could then be open to Atletico taking on a percentage of the player’s wages.

READ MORE: Ten Hag given blunt ‘no’ as Fred Rutten reveals why he felt ‘uncomfortable’ about Man Utd offer