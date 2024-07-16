Manchester United are determined to finalise a deal for Lille centre-back Leny Yoro and TEAMtalk can reveal major progress has been made in negotiations.

The Red Devils are not messing around this summer, with new sporting director Dan Ashworth tasked with adding talent to the squad that’ll turn them into a force in English football again.

They have a number of exciting talents on their radar and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan that Yoro is right at the top of their shortlist.

The 18-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in Europe and has made it clear that his dream move would be to Real Madrid, but this hasn’t deterred Ashworth.

TEAMtalk sources say that Man Utd ‘fully believe they will sign Yoro,’ and ‘major progress has been made’ in their bid to land his signature.

Positive talks are ongoing with the defender’s entourage over contract terms and the move to Old Trafford is becoming increasingly attractive to him.

A package worth £52m has already been accepted by Lille, who have been trying to convince Yoro to speak with Man Utd as they are keen to cash in on him and use the funds for their own transfer business this summer.

Man Utd prioritise Yoro, cool De Ligt interest

TEAMtalk can confirm that Yoro is now in active talks with Man Utd, which has put Erik ten Hag’s side ahead of Real Madrid in the race for him.

The youngster is still dreaming of wearing the white of Madrid, but the Spanish giants are unlikely to match the £52m offer on the table from the Red Devils.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been clear that he wants Man Utd to once again become the club that the worlds best talent flock to.

They have already made strides towards this, with talented 23-year-old Joshua Zirkzee confirmed as the first signing of the summer.

The striker’s arrival was a clear sign that United mean business and they are now hoping to pull of a major coup by adding Yoro to their squad for next season.

Capturing him would be a clear sign that they are in a new era and its getting closer and closer with the talks now at an advanced stage, and all efforts focused on beating clubs to him before the end of this week.

We also understand that Man Utd are prioritising Yoro’s signing over a move for Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, which could now collapse in a major twist.

The Dutchman was expected to seal a £42m switch to Old Trafford but that is no longer a priority for Ashworth as a deal for Yoro gets closer.