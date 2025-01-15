Manchester United remain hopeful of completing a statement move for Victor Osimhen this year, though it will be a tricky deal to pull off, according to one transfer reporter.

Osimhen was the subject of plenty of speculation last summer. He held talks with Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi clubs, while Napoli boss Antonio Conte replaced him by capturing Romelu Lukaku.

Osimhen rejected the Saudis, while talks with Chelsea and PSG stalled, leaving the centre-forward stranded at Napoli.

Galatasaray came to Osimhen’s rescue though and signed him on a season-long loan, where he has scored 13 goals in 17 matches so far.

The 26-year-old has penned a new Napoli contract aimed at facilitating his exit, as his release clause has dropped from €130million (£109.7m / $133.8m) to €75m (£63.3m / $77.2m).

There have been rumours that Galatasaray want to snare Osimhen permanently, but the player aims to join one of the biggest clubs in the world next.

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs has revealed that INEOS and Man Utd chiefs would love to make Osimhen their new striker. But the Nigerian is insisting that a permanent deal be struck for him, which will force United to wait until the summer.

“Victor Osimhen is a Manchester United dream target but financially it’s very difficult, even with that release clause dropping to €75million. Nothing is possible in January,” Jacobs told The United Stand.

“Osimhen – this might sound strange – has not changed his mind. He still wants his next move to be permanent.

“So the whole, ‘nearly joined Chelsea, nearly joined Saudi, didn’t get either, went temporarily went to Turkey’ hasn’t made the player think, ‘maybe I ought to contemplate a loan with an option’.

“Victor Osimhen is saying, ‘if you want me, you sign me permanently, whether at that €75m release clause or a different package like a loan with an obligation.

“Add to that £250k a week (wages), and Manchester United may find that difficult.

“It reminds me of when they wanted (Harry) Kane idealistically but practically and financially it wasn’t possible because they weren’t given the same finances or deal by (Tottenham chairman) Daniel Levy as Bayern Munich were.

“But they may explore that (Osimhen) over the summer. A lot will just depend on what kind of package Napoli are prepared to give and whether Osimhen changes his mind about joining Manchester United on a loan with an option.

“Before he moved to Napoli, Victor Osimhen had an offer from Manchester United. At that time (Odion) Ighalo was at the club and he went to Ighalo and said, ‘is this the right move for me?’

“Ighalo said ‘no, you’ll be too far down the pecking order, you won’t get the pathways necessary’. So Osimhen instead chose to go to Napoli, but he nearly joined Manchester United before he moved to Napoli. So the links have been there for a long period of time.”

United face big striker decision

Current United striker Rasmus Hojlund has great potential, though he is still young and needs support. Backup striker Joshua Zirkzee has opted to stay at Old Trafford this month, despite a tough start to life in England.

United had been hoping to secure a loan deal for PSG attacker Randal Kolo Muani, though he is now on the verge of joining Juventus.

United must decide whether to back Ruben Amorim with a cheap striker signing in January or wait until the summer and go all out for Osimhen.

Sales of players such as Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Casemiro could help United match Osimhen’s exit clause, even if the Red Devils are operating closer to their PSR limit.

Man Utd transfers: Rashford blow; Garnacho update

The Rashford saga has taken another twist as AC Milan may now struggle to afford his loan move.

Milan had agreed to offload Noah Okafor to RB Leipzig and make room for Rashford on their wage bill.

However, Okafor has failed a medical and will now return to Italy, putting Milan’s swoop for Rashford in major doubt.

Rashford is not the only winger who could leave United in the near future, with Garnacho also the subject of talks.

TEAMtalk understands Conte is leading Napoli’s push to land Garnacho, who would be a replacement for PSG-bound Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

While some outlets have claimed Garnacho will move for €50m (£42.2m / $51.5m), sources have informed TEAMtalk that his price tag actually stands at €70m (£59.1m / $72m).

