Jason Wilcox ‘trying’ to sign ‘rapid’ star for Man Utd in bargain deal as Omar Berrada gets involved

Tromso defender Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh, who has been linked with Manchester United

Manchester United are actively trying to bring Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh to Old Trafford from Tromso in the summer transfer window, according to a report, which has also revealed interest from Chelsea in the defender.

On February 9, 2026, The Daily Mail revealed interest from Man Utd and Chelsea in Kinteh, with the report noting that ‘the rapid left-sided centre-back’ has been attracting admiring glances from ‘elite clubs’ in Europe.

The report claimed that Tromso were looking for around £4million (€4.5m, $5.4m) for the 19-year-old Gambia international, who is also able to play as a left-back.

Il Corriere dello Sport has now brought an update on the situation, with the Italian publication claiming that Man Utd are now actively trying to secure the services of Kinteh.

Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, and the Red Devils’ CEO, Omar Berrada, are ‘trying to bring’ Kinteh ‘to Old Trafford’ this summer, according to the report.

The Premier League club are ‘preparing to organise a trip to Norway’ in the beginning of March to follow the teenager closely.

The report has claimed that Chelsea, Ajax and PSV are also interested in the Gambian gem, but Man Utd have ‘earned an advantage’.

What has ‘attracted’ Man Utd to Kinteh is his ‘combination’ of being ‘an old-style stopper and a modern playmaker’.

The Red Devis view the young defender as ‘an investment to strengthen Michael Carrick’s side’.

Kinteh has made 25 appearances for the Tromso first team so far in his career, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

The youngster is under contract at the Norwegian club until the summer of 2029.

