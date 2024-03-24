AC Milan join race to sign Man Utd flop as failed Ten Hag signing is presented two options

Manchester United aren’t likely to sign Sofyan Amrabat this summer upon the expiry of his loan spell, but a couple of Serie A giants have declared their interest.

The Red Devils signed Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina in order to give Casemiro some much-needed competition. However, the loan deal hasn’t really worked out.

Amrabat has only started in seven league matches this season and has struggled to make much of an impression while playing in England.

Man Utd initially signed the holding midfielder on loan for €9m with an option to buy for a further €20m plus €5m in add-ons. However, it seems unlikely that the club will trigger this option at this stage.

Fabrizio Romano recently clarified the club’s stance on the Moroccan midfielder as most of the signals point towards him returning to Fiorentina in the summer.

“Sofyan Amrabat hasn’t had the easiest time on loan at Manchester United this season since joining on loan from Fiorentina, and there’s now speculation about a decision already being made for the summer,” Romano via Caught Offside.

“However, my understanding is that no decision has been communicated to Amrabat or to Fiorentina so far. Still, a decision will likely come soon, and it’s possible that the Red Devils will opt not to keep the player and perhaps go in a different direction.

“Still, it’s worth remembering that Amrabat has shown real quality in recent years and performed on the biggest stage with Morocco at the World Cup.”

Amrabat has suitors in Serie A

While a permanent move to Old Trafford this summer seems unlikely, Amrabat does have a couple of clubs who are chasing his signature.

Reports from earlier this month claimed that Juventus have an ‘obsession’ with signing the 27-year-old and they aren’t alone in their interest either.

According to Tuttosport, AC Milan are also interested in making a move for the holding midfielder as Stefano Pioli looks to bolster his options in the middle.

Along with targeting the Moroccan international, Milan are also said to be interested in Basel’s Renato Veiga and Udinese’s Walace.

Amrabat has spent the bulk of his career playing in Serie A and perhaps a move to Milan or Juventus would be the best thing for him right now.

His contract with Fiorentina expires in 2025 which means that the summer could be their last chance to cash in on him while they can.

With a permanent move to Old Trafford not looking likely at this stage, a move to Juventus or Milan could be on the cards for the 27-year-old.

