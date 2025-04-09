Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Matheus Cunha by scheduling talks with his agent after a Premier League rival dropped out of the race, as per reports.

Cunha has established himself as Wolves’ talisman this season, having registered 15 goals and four assists in 29 appearances so far. The centre-forward, who can also play as a No 10, has been crucial in helping Wolves go 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

The West Midlands outfit have tied Cunha down to a new contract which runs until June 2029 and includes a £62.5million release clause.

There has been plenty of speculation about the Brazilian leaving Molineux, particularly as he has spoken about ‘fighting for titles’ elsewhere before clarifying his comments afterwards.

Man Utd hold concrete interest in Cunha and are accelerating their efforts to land him. According to GiveMeSport, United are ‘poised to open discussions’ with the player’s camp over a big summer move to Old Trafford.

Cunha’s agent is set to ‘jet in’ and meet with United recruitment chiefs Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell in the coming days.

In a boost for United, the report states that Cunha wants to join a ‘big six’ club when leaving Wolves, rather than heading abroad.

Arsenal drop out as Man Utd close in

The 25-year-old is open to joining United even without Champions League football as he wants to help the club get back to their former glory.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Cunha, particularly since Andrea Berta was announced as their new sporting director. Berta signed the attacker for Atletico Madrid and remains a big fan of him.

But Arsenal have cooled their interest in Cunha, putting United in pole position to complete a deal.

GiveMeSport’s update comes after it emerged on Monday that United are ‘in contact’ as they push to win the race for Cunha, who has been described as ‘world-class’ and ‘superb’ by numerous Wolves sources including journalist George Lakin.

Man Utd: Ferdinand, Neville transfer advice

Cunha joining the Red Devils would delight their former defender Rio Ferdinand. He has named the 13-cap Brazil international among four players he wants United to bring in as part of their big summer revamp.

Ferdinand is not the only United hero to send the club transfer advice, with Gary Neville presenting them with his five-man shopping list.

Neville also questioned Amorim’s own signing Patrick Dorgu, despite the fact he only arrived in January.

