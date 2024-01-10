Man Utd accelerate towards stunning £130m double signing, as ‘advanced’ talks begin over Serie A swoop

Manchester United are in contact with two European clubs as they try to bring a coveted £130million pair to the Premier League, according to reports.

Despite spending big money on players such as Casemiro, Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Rasmus Hojlund since Erik ten Hag’s arrival, Man Utd could still do with adding more quality players to their squad both in January and over the summer. With Raphael Varane leaning towards leaving Old Trafford, and veteran defender Jonny Evans now 36 years old, Man Utd need a new centre-back to provide competition for the likes of Martinez and Harry Maguire.

The Red Devils may also need a new striker if Anthony Martial moves on this month. On Tuesday, it was revealed that the Frenchman is poised to hold a transfer meeting with Fenerbahce, and he could follow Fred to the Turkish Super Lig.

Man Utd have set their sights on in-form Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee as a potential replacement for Martial. But while they have yet to actually open talks for Zirkzee’s signing, Man Utd chiefs are actively working on a huge double deal to revamp Ten Hag’s backline.

According to the Manchester Evening News, who cite reports emerging from France, Man Utd are locked in talks with Atalanta over the possible capture of highly rated Italy centre-back Giorgio Scalvini.

And Man Utd are seemingly making progress for this move, as the negotiations are at an ‘advanced’ stage.

Atalanta have previously set Scalvini’s asking price at the £44m mark. But Man Utd have since been told it will take a bid worth at least £52m to get Atalanta to sign off on his exit.

On New Year’s Eve, it was claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are big fans of Scalvini and would love to sign him, but they look set to miss out on him to Man Utd.

Man Utd eyeing Serie A, Ligue 1 stars

Scalvini would be a fantastic signing for Ten Hag’s side. He has established himself as one of the most exciting young players in Serie A, and has already won seven caps for Italy even though he is only 20.

And the Atalanta academy graduate is not the only promising defender Man Utd are trying to snare. According to Le10Sport, Man Utd have also ‘opened talks’ with Lille over the capture of Leny Yoro, the 18-year-old centre-half making a big impression in France.

The report adds that Man Utd want to use the Ligue 1 ‘connections’ of Sir Jim Ratcliffe to help strike an agreement. Ratcliffe already owns Lille’s rivals Nice and has purchased a 25 per cent stake in Man Utd from the Glazers.

Although, Yoro will seemingly cost far more to sign than Scalvini. That is because Lille recently outlined their desire to pick up a whopping £78m for the starlet, which would take the double deal for him and Scalvini to £130m.

Man Utd paying £78m for Yoro would make him their fourth-most expensive player of all time, behind Paul Pogba (£89m), Antony (£86m) and Maguire (£80m).

