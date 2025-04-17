Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho could be on the move this summer

A stunning report claims there is an ‘acceptance’ that Alejandro Garnacho will leave Manchester United this summer and the club ‘want him out early,’ with a transfer to a Spanish giant ready to be made.

Man Utd were willing to listen to offers for homegrown pair, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho, in the January transfer window. The Red Devils weren’t actively pushing either player out, though lucrative sales would have allowed Ruben Amorim to kickstart his rebuild.

As homegrown stars, the proceeds from sales of Mainoo and/or Garnacho would be logged as ‘pure profit’ on the books.

Chelsea registered their interest in Mainoo, while Atletico Madrid were among those to explore a move for Garnacho. Ultimately, the pair stayed put.

But according to a fresh update from TBR Football, Diego Simeone’s Atleti are still ‘firmly in the mix’ for Garnacho and Man Utd are reluctantly ready to say goodbye.

The report claimed: ‘there is now an acceptance within Old Trafford that Garnacho will go this summer and they want him out early to enable them to begin their own business as soon as possible.’

What’s more, it’s also stated Garnacho views Atleti as one of his ‘favoured landing spots’ in the event he leaves Man Utd.

Atletico Madrid also tracking Antony

TBR Football claimed Antony – currently shining during a loan spell in Spain with Real Betis – is on Atleti’s radar too.

Antony has been a revelation since moving to Betis, returning eight goal contributions so far and immediately winning the fans over.

The Mirror recently claimed Betis are desperate to re-sign Antony next year and duly launched another loan proposal. However, Man Utd much prefer an outright sale and the approach was rejected.

TBR claimed Real Betis will struggle to finance a permanent deal, both in terms of the transfer fee required and Antony’s wage demands.

As such, the door is open for Atleti to swoop in and per the report, Man Utd want €100m / £86m if selling the pair.

Garnacho’s fee would obviously make up the bulk of that number, with United valuing the Argentine in the £60m-£70m range.

If Garnacho is to leave Man Utd in the summer, Napoli are another club to keep an eye on. The Serie A side failed with a bid worth €50m / £42m for Garnacho in January after selling Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to PSG.

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫️ Man Utd to steal €110m duo from Arsenal as stunning ‘hijack’ takes shape

🔴⚫️ Man Utd take BIG first step to signing ‘world-class’ keeper ‘all of Europe’s top clubs’ want

🔴⚫️ Man Utd make final Marcus Rashford decision after dazzling display for Aston Villa vs PSG