Manchester United have a great chance of convincing striker Hugo Ekitike to join them over Liverpool and Arsenal this summer, despite their Premier League struggles, it has been claimed.

Ekitike joined Eintracht Frankfurt permanently last summer in a £13million deal, which followed an initial six-month loan at the German club. The Frenchman has enjoyed a brilliant season, having registered 19 goals and eight assists in 39 games so far.

Ekitike is one of Frankfurt’s most important players and is aiming to help them secure a top-four finish and also go far in the Europa League.

Ekitike’s performance will likely be crucial if Frankfurt are to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League quarter-finals.

The Bundesliga side are poised to make a huge profit on Ekitike as major clubs are circling.

According to the Mirror, Man Utd have joined Liverpool and Arsenal in pursuing the 22-year-old.

Man Utd hold a ‘unique advantage’ as Ekitike is a lifelong supporter of the Red Devils. This means he could prioritise talks with United over other interested clubs.

Although, Ekitike views himself as a top player and United winning the Europa League would therefore go a long way in helping the deal, as this would give him the chance to feature in the Champions League next term.

Respected German journalist Florian Plettenberg has confirmed that United are seriously considering a move for Ekitike and have registered their interest in him.

Frankfurt ‘expect’ the centre-forward to leave, but only if they are well compensated.

Man Utd target valued at £67m

Paris Saint-Germain have a 20 per cent sell-on clause and this means Frankfurt are set to demand as much as €80m (£67m / $87m) for him.

United will need to sell numerous players to help them fund such a costly move. However, Amorim will likely be urging United chiefs to land a top-quality striker such as Ekitike as he wants a replacement for Rasmus Hojlund.

As mentioned previously, United will face competition from Arsenal and Liverpool for Ekitike. Arsenal have shortlisted him as a backup option in case they are unable to snare Alexander Isak from Newcastle United.

Liverpool’s interest in Ekitike was first revealed on Thursday.

Wherever the player goes, he will be a very exciting addition to the Premier League.

Earlier in March, former Netherlands ace Wesley Sneijder said of Ekitike: “I’ll tell you, I’ve seen a lot of this boy. Now, I may say something really crazy, but I’ll say it anyway: I think he is a mix between Neymar and Mbappe. I sincerely mean that.

“He has that grace from Neymar but also the movements of Mbappe. Suddenly accelerating – that’s something Mbappe also has and he is only 22 years old. There is really a lot of potential in this boy.”

Man Utd transfers: Cole Palmer insight; Bruno Fernandes claim

Meanwhile, United academy coach Colin Little has discussed Cole Palmer’s failed move to the club earlier in his career.

Palmer is a United fan and Little was ‘close’ to bringing him to the club when he was 16, only for Manchester City to improve their offer and tie him down.

Ambitious reports claim Bruno Fernandes has emerged as a new target for Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have supposedly watched him in several recent games and could test United’s resolve with an offer.

