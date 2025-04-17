Antony and Marcus Rashford are both on loan away from Man Utd

Marcus Rashford reportedly still hopes to join Barcelona this summer, with two European heavyweights keen on the Manchester United forward in case he does not join Aston Villa permanently.

Rashford left boyhood club Man Utd during the winter transfer window after previously being dropped by head coach Ruben Amorim. The England international headed to Villa on an initial loan which includes a £40million (€47m / $53m) buy option for the summer.

Rashford’s form at United has been very unreliable in recent years – he scored 30 goals in the 2022-23 campaign but only managed seven in the first half of this season – though he looks revitalised at Villa.

Unai Emery has filled Rashford with confidence and he has registered three goals and six assists in 15 appearances for Villa so far. The 27-year-old impressed against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday and this has led to renewed talk about his future.

talkSPORT claim that Rashford still ‘dreams’ of signing for Barcelona this summer, having missed out on such a move in January.

Barcelona held talks with United over the attacker but could not afford to strike a deal.

Rashford ‘hopes his improved form at Villa will attract interest from top European clubs’ including Barca, the report states. Although, the Catalan giants would need to sell one or two players to fund a deal this time around.

PSG could battle Barca for Rashford’s capture as they are ‘long-term admirers’ of him and have been linked across numerous transfer windows.

Marcus Rashford awaiting Aston Villa decision

Any such talks depend on what Emery and Villa decide to do with Rashford first. The £40m purchase option puts them in pole position to sign him, but only if he has done enough to impress Emery.

Before Villa’s Champions League defeat to PSG, the Spanish coach was quizzed on what he thinks about a permanent swoop for Rashford.

The United academy graduate could theoretically reject Villa’s offer in order to pursue a dream move to Barca.

It remains to be seen how likely this is though as Villa have been brilliant under Emery and can give Rashford the opportunity to shine in the Premier League for the long run.

While Rashford has looked much improved since heading to Villa Park, it seems his United career is well and truly over.

It emerged on Wednesday that Amorim ‘will not offer Rashford a route back into the first-team picture’ at United, no matter what happens in the summer.

And it was claimed earlier this week that another Premier League outfit could enter discussions for Rashford if Villa reject his permanent signing.

