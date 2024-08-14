Man Utd ace offered stunning £300k-a-week deal to join Euro giant after huge decision on future

Paris Saint-Germain are accelerating their efforts to prise Jadon Sancho away from Manchester United, according to reports.

Sancho had a turbulent 2023-24 campaign, as he spent the first half of the season training away from the Man Utd squad after publicly falling out with manager Erik ten Hag. The winger was then loaned back to former club Borussia Dortmund in January, which saw him register three goals and three assists in 21 games and also start in the Champions League final.

The relationship between Sancho and Ten Hag appeared to be irreparable, despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s best efforts. However, the pair raised eyebrows earlier this summer when they put the past behind them and started to focus on a new era at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag has labelled Sancho a top player and brought him off the bench during the Community Shield clash against Manchester City, which ended in a penalty shoot-out defeat for the Red Devils.

It looks like Sancho is once again comfortable at Man Utd, though that might not last long.

According to reports emerging from France, PSG remain firmly interested in the English attacker and have offered him a big wage.

Should Sancho finalise a move to the Parc des Princes, then he will pick up a huge €17m per year on a long-term contract. That works out at close to £300,000 a week.

French reporter Fabrice Hawkins, meanwhile, states that the 24-year-old has decided he wants to join PSG this summer, despite Man Utd working so hard to reintegrate him back into their first-team squad.

Man Utd transfers: Jadon Sancho to PSG ramps up

Hawkins adds that Man Utd have set a new price tag for the wide man. He has previously been tipped to leave the club for just £40million, but Ratcliffe actually wants €60m (£51.4m) before signing off on his exit to PSG.

Although, a sale at that price would still see Man Utd take a financial hit on Sancho. They originally paid Dortmund a massive £73m for him in July 2021, but the London-born star has failed to live up to the hype in the Premier League.

News of PSG ramping up their interest in Sancho comes at an interesting time. Man Utd are reportedly ready to go back in for midfielder Manuel Ugarte, even though they previously struggled to reach an agreement for him with PSG.

It has been claimed that Man Utd are confident of signing Ugarte at a reduced price as they know he is surplus to requirements after Joao Neves moved to the Ligue 1 giants.

PSG would ideally like to pick up £51.4m for the Uruguayan, while Ratcliffe feels he can forge an agreement at around the £45m mark.

Alternatively, the two clubs might engineer a swap deal involving Sancho and Ugarte, although such transfers are never simple.

