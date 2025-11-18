Manchester United are not going to be able to sign Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace in the January transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk, amid speculation that the Red Devils have already ‘submitted’ a ‘bid’ for the midfielder that manager Ruben Amorim ‘loves’.

It has been well-documented that Man Utd are on the hunt for a midfielder in the January transfer window, as Amorim aims to take advantage of the team’s promising results of late to make a serious push for the Premier League top four this season.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson is Man Utd’s top midfield target in January.

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd are confident of getting a deal done for Anderson for £60million (€56.8m, $65.5m).

However, the Red Devils are not putting all their eggs in one basket, with Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton also on Man Utd’s wish-list, as reported by Fletcher on September 23.

A report emerged on November 17 claiming that Man Utd have submitted a bid for Wharton, with manager Amorim claimed to love the 21-year-old England international.

The account on X, which has almost 700,000 followers and is run by a ‘team of five elite reporters’, wrote at 6pm: ‘My contact at the club are telling me that bid has been submitted for Adam Wharton.

‘Ruben Amorim loves the player and believes he can sell the project to Adam before Liverpool contact the player.’

While this rumour has to be treated with caution, given that no other media outlets have reported it, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has revealed that the “information” that he has been given from sources is that Palace will not sell Wharton in the middle of the season.

When asked if Palace could sell Wharton in January, Jones told TEAMtalk: “There are no signs of it happening. I just don’t think deals like this are going to happen in January.

“I would love to be able to reveal there was going to be a huge battle to sign him in a mega-money transfer, but all the information I have had on it just doesn’t lead to that.

“I think Palace will keep him at this stage and we will then see what happens at the end of the season.”

