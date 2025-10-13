Fabrizio Romano has revealed Manchester United’s chances of signing Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace in the January transfer window – and it is NOT good news for the Old Trafford faithful.

Wharton is one of the best and most dynamic midfielders in the Premier League and is a key target for Man Utd in 2026. Man Utd wanted to sign the Crystal Palace midfielder in the summer transfer window, but the Eagles were clear in their stance that the England international was not for sale.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Man Utd are determined to bring Wharton to Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim wants to sign a new midfielder, and while there is interest in Brighton and Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba, Wharton is also on the Red Devils’ wishlist.

Sources have also told TEAMtalk that Chelsea are keen on Wharton, but Crystal Palace are determined to keep the 21-year-old midfielder until next summer at least.

That stance of Palace has now been confirmed by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who reported on Monday evening that last season’s FA Cup winners have “no intention” whatsoever to negotiate any deal for Wharton in the middle of the season.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “For January, Palace have no intention to negotiate.

“They want Adam Wharton to stay at the club and to be a really important part of the story.”

Wharton joined Palace in February 2024 and is under contract at the London club until the summer of 2029.

The midfielder has made 53 appearances for Palace so far, giving six assists in the process.

When could Crystal Palace sell Adam Wharton?

According to Romano, Palace will consider selling Wharton only next summer after the 2026 World Cup finals, should the midfielder feature in the competition for England.

Romano continued: “Then 2026 summer transfer window, maybe after the World Cup, we will see if Wharton will be there or not. He has chances.

“Palace will assess the situation with the player, also based on proposals.

“We have many links with Man Utd. I can confirm that Man Utd appreciate the player guys, but it’s not only Man Utd.

“Trust me, it’s several clubs appreciating this boy. He’s really appreciated. He’s considered one of the best talents in his position in England.

“And so, for sure, there is interest, Man Utd, and not only, but at the moment, nothing has been decided in terms of bid, numbers.

“If you see, 30, 40, 50 millions, nothing at this stage. Palace are very focused on this season with the player and the player is very focused on this season with Palace.

“So, at the moment, the situation is very quiet. The appreciation is normal, from Utd and not only, several clubs, but again, at this stage, it’s too early, I think, to create a story around this.

“Let’s clarify the situation for Adam Wharton.”

