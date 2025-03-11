Sources: Man Utd target ‘exceptional’ midfield sensation as Tottenham stance revealed

Manchester United are looking at Adam Wharton as a potential replacement for two midfielders, TEAMtalk understands, but the Red Devils are facing competition from two European giants as Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United’s stance also becomes clear.

Wharton has been a revelation since his move to Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers in the winter transfer window of 2024. Eyebrows were raised when Palace paid Championship club Blackburn £18million for the young midfielder, but his rise to stardom has been a joy to watch.

The 21-year-old quickly established himself as one of the first names on the Palace teamsheet for the second half of last season.

A groin problem affected him for much of the first half of the current campaign, but he is playing consistently now and has impressed former Manchester City star and BBC Sport pundit Micah Richards, who described him as “exceptional” after the Eagles’ win against Ipswich Town in the Premier League last weekend.

Wharton’s potential and form since his return to action have not gone unnoticed by top clubs, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Man Utd have taken a shine to him.

We understand that Man Utd have identified Wharton as a potential signing to reinforce their midfield in the summer transfer window.

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen is out of contract at Man Utd at the end of the season and looks set to leave Old Trafford as a free agent.

The Red Devils also hope to sell Brazilian midfielder Casemiro this summer.

With Man Utd needing replacements if Eriksen and/or Casemiro leave, the Premier League club have added Wharton to their list of targets.

TEAMtalk also understands that Newcastle are looking at Wharton as a potential replacement for Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle do not want to sell Guimaraes and are internally discussing a contract renewal with the Brazil international midfielder.

However, in the event that the Magpies have to cash in on Guimaraes, they would also look at a deal for Wharton.

There have been reports that Tottenham are interested in Wharton as well, but we understand that the north London club are not a realistic option for the England international.

Sources have told us that Spurs are not actively pursuing the 21-year-old at this stage.

Juventus and Bayern Munich also want Adam Wharton – sources

Man Utd will face competition from Bayern Munich and Juventus for the signing of Wharton in the summer transfer window.

We understand that one of the clubs that has shown the most interest in Wharton is Bayern Munich.

Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany appreciated the midfielder very much.

The German giants, who could win the Bundesliga and the Champions League this season, are closely monitoring the Palace star and view him as a promising addition to their squad.

Juventus are also in the race for Wharton. The Italian club has been disappointed with the performances of some of their current midfielders, including Douglas Luiz, and the Bianconeri are now exploring options to strengthen that area of the pitch.

