Manchester United are still interested in Adam Wharton, TEAMtalk understands, with sources telling us Crystal Palace’s stance on selling the midfielder and also naming two other major Premier League clubs who are keen.

TEAMtalk revealed back in October Man Utd’s long-term interest in Wharton. We reported at the time that the Premier League giants were planning to offload Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen and make room in their squad for the Palace ace, with the Old Trafford decision-makers hugely impressed with the 21-year-old.

Wharton joined Palace from Blackburn Rovers in February 2024 for an initial transfer fee of £18million and immediately established himself in the Eagles’ starting line-up.

The England international was expected to raise his game even more this season, but a groin problem saw him undergo surgery which has affected his progress and development.

Wharton is back to full fitness now and is expected to play a big role for Palace in the second half of the season.

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd are planning to keep tabs on Wharton in the coming weeks and months and assess how the English youngster does.

However, sources have told us that it is not just Man Utd who are going to scout Wharton.

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City and top-four hopefuls Newcastle United are also planning to watch Wharton in the second half of the season with a view to a potential move in the summer of 2025.

Palace expect Wharton to be in demand once the season ends, but the London club are not panicking.

We understand that the Eagles are not in any rush to sell the midfielder and will demand a premium, with there being no clause in his contract.

READ MORE ➡️ The key contract details of every Man Utd first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Adam Wharton is ‘very mature’

Wharton may be only 21 now, but he is a very mature player who sees the full picture of the game when he is on the pitch.

The youngster has already played once for England, and one suspects that he will get many more caps for the Three Lions in the coming years.

Eberechi Eze plays with Wharton for England and Palace, and he has been full of praise for the youngster in the past.

Eze told BBC Sport in June 2024: “He’s an incredible player to play with.

“Playing with him at Palace, I’ve got used to seeing the way he plays and understanding him. He’s very calm, composed, and a joy to play with.

“For someone so young, he’s very mature and very wise. When you speak to him, it feels like you’re speaking to someone older than you, that’s the type of person he is. He’s an incredible player.”

Latest Man Utd news: Oihan Sancet interest, Rasmus Hojlund exit

While Man Utd are already planning to sign players in the summer, they could offload a few at the end of the season.

One of the players who could leave Man Utd is Rasmus Hojlund. The striker has failed to make a massive impact at Old Trafford, and Amorim could get rid of him.

TEAMtalk understands that West Ham United are keen on a deal for Hojlund in the summer of 2025.

The West Ham bosses admire the Man Utd striker. If the London club are unable to keep Evan Ferguson beyond the end of the season, then they will try to sign Hojlund.

West Ham signed Ferguson on loan from Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion in the January transfer window.

Sources have also told TEAMtalk what Marcus Rashford’s long-term plans are.

Man Utd offloaded Rashford in the January transfer window. The England international forward joined Premier League rivals Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season.

Villa manager Unai Emery was personally keen on a deal for Rashford, with the Premier League top-four hopefuls having an option to make it permanent for £40million.

However, we understand that Rashford plans to move abroad when his loan spell at Villa Park ends, with Barcelona still interested in him.

TEAMtalk also understands that Man Utd are interested in Athletic Bilbao attacking midfielder Oihan Sancet.

Reports in Spain have claimed that the Red Devils are already planning a big offer for the Spain international, but we understand that their interest is not at that stage yet, with other clubs also keen on him.

STATS: Adam Wharton at Blackburn and Crystal Palace