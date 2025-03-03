Real Madrid plan to beat Man Utd to ‘incredible’ £70m midfielder who’s ‘a joy to play with’

Real Madrid want to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to the signing of Adam Wharton, with a report claiming that Crystal Palace want £70million for the midfielder as TEAMtalk reveals what Manchester City think of him.

Wharton has been a revelation for Palace since he joined from Blackburn Rovers in a £22million deal and played a key role in keeping the Eagles finishing 10th in the Premier League table last season. The midfielder underwent a hernia operation earlier in the season, but he has recovered now and is back to playing for Palace.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on February 6 that Manchester United are among the clubs who are planning to keep tabs on Wharton for the second half of the season with a view to a possible move this summer.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Manchester City and Newcastle United are also planning to assess the 21-year-old Palace star as he tries to get back to full rhythm following a spell on the sidelines.

It has now emerged that defending Spanish and European champions Madrid have joined the race for Wharton, described by his Palace teammate Eberechi Eze on BBC Sport in June 2024 as “an incredible player” who is “a joy to play with”.

According to The Daily Mail, Madrid have been keeping tabs on Wharton and have been impressed with the England international midfielder.

Madrid’s chief scout, Juni Calafat, is said to be a “confirmed” admirer” of the English midfielder and has sent his staff to monitor the Palace star.

The report has mentioned Man Utd and Liverpool’s interest in Wharton, adding that Palace now value him at £70million.

Wharton emerged as a star at Blackburn, scoring four goals and giving five assists in 51 matches in all competitions for Rovers.

The young midfielder has provided four assists in 32 appearances for Palace so far.

Manchester City keen on Adam Wharton – sources

While Man City signed Nico Gonzalez in the January transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk that the defending Premier League champions are still interested in Wharton.

Our transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs reported on February 28 that Wharton is “a concrete target” for Man City.

There is uncertainty over the futures of a number of Man City midfielders.

Kevin De Bruyne is out of contract at Man City at the end of the season, while Mateo Kovacic, Ilkay Gundogan and even Bernardo Silva could also leave, so the Citizens are looking at midfielders.

Latest Real Madrid news: Saliba blow, Zubimendi hope

Madrid are keen on a deal for Arsenal central defender William Saliba in the summer transfer window.

Los Blancos have already reportedly been in contact with Saliba’s entourage and are ready to make him the most expensive defender in history.

However, Arsenal do not want to sell the France international defender.

It has been reported that the Gunners are ready to offer Saliba a new contract in the coming months.

Arsenal are willing to pay Saliba £250,000 per week and are confident that he will stay.

Madrid and Arsenal are going head-to-head for Martin Zubimendi.

While Arsenal are in pole position for the Spain international midfielder, Madrid believe that their “extraordinary” relationship with Sociedad will help them sign Zubimendi.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been linked with Brahim Diaz.

Mohamed Salah is out of contract at the end of the season, and the Premier League club are looking for a potential replacement.

A Spanish report has revealed that Liverpool are in contact over a summer move for Diaz.

