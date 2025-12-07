Adam Wharton is better than most at Manchester United after stunning display

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton put on a passing clinic in his side’s 2-1 victory over Fulham, which surely had Manchester United purring amid their interest in him – and TEAMtalk has assessed his stats compared to some Red Devils.

Wharton dropped a highlights package of stunning passes for Palace against Fulham. For the first goal of the game, Wharton displayed a fantastic range.

For the first goal of the game, Wharton sprayed a perfect pass out to the left wing, and when it came back to him later in the move, he fizzed one into the feet of Eddie Nketiah, who took it in his stride and rifled home.

That was Wharton’s third assist in all competitions this term, but he showed in this game his value is more than just towards goals. He regularly threatened to turn defence into attack by spraying the ball about, making 40 passes and only misplacing two, for an accuracy percentage of 95.

Late in the game, he whipped a corner to Yeremy Pino on the edge of the box, and Palace scored from the resulting corner on the other side of the pitch after his shot was deflected, taken by Pino himself.

According to SofaScore stats, in the Premier League so far this season, Wharton makes 1.5 key passes per game.

At United, it’s Casemiro he’d likely replace, and he far eclipses the Brazilian in that stat, with only Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo better than Wharton at United.

Wharton completes 2.4 long balls per match, also better than Casemiro, and again Fernandes is one of only two United players better than the Palace man – suggesting they’d make a great partnership in midfield.

Wharton eclipses every single United player with big chances created this season – his six is far better than anyone currently playing at Old Trafford, with Amad on four, and Fernandes and Mbeumo on three.

Wharton is already on United’s radar and it seems he’ll stay firmly on there with displays like this one.

Is there chance of a January Wharton transfer?

TEAMtalk have long banged the drum for United’s interest in Wharton, along with other star Premier League midfielders.

There is a feeling that the midfield at Old Trafford is beginning to look exposed of late.

That is where the signing of Wharton in January could come in handy.

However, sources have told us that he is off limits for now, along with Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba.

The English pair could see their already large values rise should they have good World Cups with the Three Lions.