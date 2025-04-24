Manchester United are ready to make an offer for one of the most in-demand forwards in the world, according to a report.

Although Man Utd have reached the semi-finals of the Europa League, there is no hiding from the fact that it has been a desperately poor season for the Red Devils. It was dire under Erik ten Hag, and even his successor, Ruben Amorim, has failed to make the team better, with Man Utd stuck in 14th place in the Premier League table.

One of the reasons why Man Utd have been poor this season is their lack of goals.

Amorim’s side have scored only 38 goals in 33 Premier League games this season.

Rasmus Hojlund is still only 22, while Joshua Zirkzee, 23, is not a natural number nine.

The Red Devils, who recently appointed Christopher Vivell as director of recruitment on a full-time basis, are keen on signing a new striker in the summer transfer window, and there has been speculation that Man Utd are ready to make a bid for Victor Osimhen.

The Nigeria international striker is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli until the end of the season.

The Italian media has now revealed that Man Utd are ready to make a bid for another Nigerian forward.

According to TuttoJuve, Man Utd will make ‘an offer’ for Atalanta forward Lookman.

Juventus are interested in the Nigeria international, who is valued at €60million (£51.3m, $68.3m) by his club.

Liverpool are also following the former Everton forward, who has scored 18 goals and given seven assists in 36 appearances for Atalanta this season.

Lookman , who was named the 2024 African Player of the Year at the Confederation of African Football Awards in Marrakech in December, has been on the books of Atalanta since 2022.

The 27-year-old struggled during his time at Everton, but he has flourished in Italy and helped Atalanta win the Europa League last season with a hat-trick in the final against Bayer Leverkusen.

Newcastle and Nottingham Forest eye Lookman – sources

Not only are Man Utd going to face competition from Liverpool and Juventus for Lookman, but they will also have Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest to beat in the race for the forward’s prized signature.

TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on March 24 interest from Newcastle and Forest in Lookman.

Forest, who are aiming to finish in the Premier League top five this season, have been following the former Everton player for some time.

If Nuno’s side end up qualifying for the Champions League next season, then their interest in the Atalanta star could become serious.

Sources have also told TEAMtalk that Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan have set their sights on Lookman, who has scored 50 goals and given 24 assists in 114 appearances for Atalanta so far in his career.

The best of Lookman since he left the Premier League

August 4, 2022: Joins Atalanta from RB Leipzig for a €15m fee after Leicester neglected their option to buy him.

August 13, 2022: Scores on his Atalanta debut in a win over Sampdoria, being deployed as a supporting striker – a role he would soon make his own.

January 2023: Scores braces in three consecutive matches (two of which were in Serie A and one in the Coppa Italia).

July 2023: Wins the Atalanta Player of the Season award after scoring 15 goals from 33 games in his debut campaign.

January-February 2024: Plays a crucial role in helping Nigeria to the Africa Cup of Nations final, being their only scorer in the round of 16 and quarter-final wins.

May 22, 2024: Scores a hat-trick in the Europa League final to earn Atalanta their first ever European trophy.

June 2024: Claims the Atalanta player of the season accolade for the second time in a row.

September 4, 2024: Becomes the first ever Atalanta player to be named on the Ballon d’Or shortlist (the following month, he would come 14th in the voting).

October 26, 2024: Scores a brace and provides two assists in the same match in a 6-1 win over Hellas Verona.

December 6, 2024: Scores the winner against AC Milan to put Atalanta top of Serie A.

December 10, 2024: Scores against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

January 21, 2025: Gets his fourth goal of the Champions League’s league phase.

February 23, 2025: Bounces back from disparaging comments from Gian Piero Gasperini to score a brace against Empoli on his first appearance since the manager’s remarks.