Manchester United are planning to hold talks with one of the best forwards in Serie A, with a report revealing the transfer fee that the Red Devils would need to pay for him.

One of the main reasons why Man Utd have been dire this season is that they have been toothless in front of goal. Ruben Amorim’s side have scored only 39 goals in 34 Premier League games, as the Red Devils sit in 14th place in the table.

Rasmus Hojlund has scored four goals in 20 Premier League starts this season, while Joshua Zirkzee has found the back of the net three times in 14 league starts.

Man Utd’s director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, is fully aware of the need to address this situation in the summer transfer window.

One of the forwards that the Red Devils have taken a shine to is Ademola Lookman.

TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on March 24 that Man Utd are among the clubs interested in a summer deal for Lookman.

There was speculation last week that Man Utd are ready to make an offer for Lookman, with a swap deal involving Hojlund also on the cards.

CaughtOffSide has now revealed that Man Utd are planning to hold direct talks with Lookman, who was nominated for the prestigious 2024 Ballon d’Or after guiding Nigeria to the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and helping Atalanta win the 2023-24 Europa League.

Barcelona have already contacted Lookman’s representatives over a summer deal, and Man Utd are said to be ‘planning to hold talks with the Nigerian soon’.

The report has revealed that Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Arsenal also aim to speak to Lookman, who was described as “a truly extraordinary player” by Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini in The Daily Post in December 2024.

Lookman has been deployed mainly as a second striker this season, with the 27-year-old scoring 18 goals and giving seven assists in 37 appearances.

The former Everton forward scored 17 goals and provided 10 assists in 45 matches in all competitions last season.

Atalanta demands for Ademola Lookman sale

CaughtOffSide has revealed that Atalanta want €60m–65m (£51m,$68.5m – £55m,$74m) for Lookman.

That is too much for Juventus, although the Italian giants are reported to still hold an interest in the forward.

It remains to be seen if Man Utd would be willing to pay the asking price.

The Red Devils are trying to finalise a deal for Matheus Cunha.

Man Utd will have to pay £62.5million for the Wolves forward as that is his release clause.

Amorim wants to use Cunha as a number 10, and since Lookman is not a natural number nine, it will be interesting to see if Man Utd sign both the Wolves star and the Atalanta ace in the same window.

The best of Lookman since he left the Premier League

August 4, 2022: Joins Atalanta from RB Leipzig for a €15m fee after Leicester neglected their option to buy him.

August 13, 2022: Scores on his Atalanta debut in a win over Sampdoria, being deployed as a supporting striker – a role he would soon make his own.

January 2023: Scores braces in three consecutive matches (two of which were in Serie A and one in the Coppa Italia).

July 2023: Wins the Atalanta Player of the Season award after scoring 15 goals from 33 games in his debut campaign.

January-February 2024: Plays a crucial role in helping Nigeria to the Africa Cup of Nations final, being their only scorer in the round of 16 and quarter-final wins.

May 22, 2024: Scores a hat-trick in the Europa League final to earn Atalanta their first ever European trophy.

June 2024: Claims the Atalanta player of the season accolade for the second time in a row.

September 4, 2024: Becomes the first ever Atalanta player to be named on the Ballon d’Or shortlist (the following month, he would come 14th in the voting).

October 26, 2024: Scores a brace and provides two assists in the same match in a 6-1 win over Hellas Verona.

December 6, 2024: Scores the winner against AC Milan to put Atalanta top of Serie A.

December 10, 2024: Scores against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

January 21, 2025: Gets his fourth goal of the Champions League’s league phase.

February 23, 2025: Bounces back from disparaging comments from Gian Piero Gasperini to score a brace against Empoli on his first appearance since the manager’s remarks.