Man Utd line up move for £60m-rated left-back as INEOS respond to Lewis Hall blow

Manchester United are closely monitoring Bournemouth star Adrien Truffert as a top transfer target, with Michael Carrick’s side set to prioritise the addition of a new left-back.

The 24-year-old Frenchman has emerged as a premier alternative to replace Luke Shaw, with the club already laying the groundwork for a possible move.

Now valued at £60million, Truffert joined the Cherries from Rennes last summer and immediately established himself as one of the Premier League’s most consistent full-backs.

He started every league game last season, registering one goal and five assists, and has continued that reliability into the current campaign. His combination of stamina, progressive running and crossing quality has drawn admiring glances from several big clubs.

Sources have stated that a move to a club the size of United would be difficult for Truffert to ignore.

The Red Devils have been unusually open about their interest, a sign that they would not publicise their admiration so freely unless they believed the player wanted the move.

In modern football, clubs of United’s stature typically only become this transparent when they already have a clear indication of the player’s stance.

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United will already be aware of Truffert’s position due to the way deals of this nature work.

Scouts have watched him regularly, and the recruitment team view him as a strong tactical fit, particularly now the side is operating in a more conventional back four.

The need for a long-term successor to Shaw has grown more urgent after United failed to strengthen at left-back in the recently closed window.

Newcastle star Lewis Hall remains a target, but luring him from St James’ Park could prove impossible in the coming transfer windows after the 22-year-old put pen to paper on fresh terms with the Magpies. Crucially, Hall’s new deal does not contain a release clause.

Shaw remains a key player but, at 31 and with a well-documented injury history, United cannot rely on him indefinitely, especially with Champions League football adding to the fixture list.

Truffert has an excellent age profile and sources indicate that a deal could be possible next summer. Bournemouth will be reluctant sellers, yet the pull of Old Trafford is considerable.

For a player still only 24, the chance to succeed Shaw at one of the world’s biggest clubs may prove impossible to turn down.

Man Utd would like to sign Truffert in January, but they are laying the groundwork to at least make a move next summer if that proves difficult.

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