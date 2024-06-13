Man Utd advance towards £60m double sale that’ll help Ratcliffe sign ‘phenomenal’ France star

Manchester United are reportedly making progress as they look to offload Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood, with the sales potentially helping Sir Jim Ratcliffe in his bid to land a Frenchman.

Sancho only made three appearances for Man Utd last season before a public falling out with manager Erik ten Hag, which saw him exiled until January. The winger subsequently returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan and notched three goals and three assists in 21 games, helping the German side reach the Champions League final.

Sancho has been waiting for Man Utd to decide on whether they will stick with Ten Hag, as there is no way he will play under the Dutchman at Old Trafford again.

As Man Utd have opted to keep Ten Hag in charge and open talks with the 54-year-old about a new contract, it is now pretty much guaranteed that Sancho will find a new club this summer.

Arsenal have been linked with a shock move for the 24-year-old Englishman, but that prospective transfer has been shut down.

According to an update from Man Utd reporter Tyrone Marshall, Man Utd are advancing in their talks with Dortmund to offload Sancho back to the Bundesliga giants.

Man Utd want £30-40m for Sancho, a fee Dortmund may struggle to match this summer. Although, BVB could re-sign the attacker on loan with an obligation to buy next year, which would give them time to drum up the funds needed.

Juventus and Napoli are expected to provide Dortmund with competition for Sancho, but it is widely expected that he will continue playing at the Westfalenstadion next term.

Man Utd transfers: Double exit talks ramp up

Instead, Juve and Napoli have a better chance of signing fellow Man Utd forward Greenwood. As with Sancho, Man Utd have recently advanced in their discussions with Juve to sell Greenwood.

Juve are in pole position to land the former Getafe loanee, ahead of Napoli, having already received the player’s approval for a switch to Turin.

Marshall states that Man Utd want to pick up £60m at the very least for Sancho and Greenwood. It has previously been reported that Ratcliffe is ideally looking for £80m for the pair, knowing that they are young players who will have bright futures at the top of the European game.

Should Man Utd land £60-80m for Sancho and Greenwood, then this will go a long way in helping them bolster their defence.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti revealed on Wednesday that now Ten Hag is staying put, he has asked Man Utd to make a renewed attempt to sign Lille centre-back Leny Yoro.

The 18-year-old will be allowed to leave Lille this summer for the right price and is also being courted by Liverpool and Real Madrid. But with an extra £60m or more in his transfer kitty, Ratcliffe stands a good chance of helping Man Utd win the race for the wonderkid.

Yoro, who has been labelled a ‘phenomenal’ talent by a Medium scout report, could be followed by one of his French compatriots to Old Trafford. With Man Utd needing two new centre-backs, Ten Hag has urged Ratcliffe to step up his move for Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, too.

