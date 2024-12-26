Man Utd advance towards thrilling signing as secret weapon impacts Liverpool chances

Manchester United have been given a major lift in their bid to sign Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez as Liverpool have fallen behind in the transfer race, it has been revealed.

Both Man Utd and Liverpool are on the hunt for a new left-back/left wing-back. Ruben Amorim has asked United to find him a more reliable player than Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, given their recent injury woes, while Liverpool need a successor for Andy Robertson.

As per the latest reports, Kerkez is more likely to join United than Liverpool in 2025. The full-back has personal connections to United through family and this is expected to play a key role in his decision.

Fabrizio Romano has provided this new update, via Liverpool news aggregator Anfield Sector. It is claimed that United are also more concrete in their pursuit of Kerkez than Liverpool, setting up a prospective switch to Old Trafford.

Romano adds that Liverpool hold admiration for Fulham’s Antonee Robinson but would rather sign a younger player than the 27-year-old USMNT star. Kerkez is a perfect option at 21 years of age, though Liverpool are at growing risk of missing out on him.

Amorim would be delighted if United signed Kerkez in January. The Hungary star would likely thrive as an attacking wing-back in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

DIVE DEEPER: Perfect gift for Ruben Amorim? 11 wing-back options Man Utd could sign in 2025

Man Utd eye £40m-rated Kerkez

Amorim will be well aware of Kerkez’s huge ability after he helped Bournemouth pick up a stunning 3-0 win over United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Kerkez is a key part of Bournemouth’s exciting project under Andoni Iraola, which means he will not come cheap. Although, it is important to note that all Cherries stars will likely have a price when richer clubs come calling.

Bournemouth hope to receive at least £40million (€48.2m / $50.1m) before selling Kerkez. Bournemouth would ideally like to keep the player for the whole season, though this depends on how hard United push during the January transfer window.

Should Liverpool miss out on Kerkez and decide against moving for Robinson, then Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Rayan Ait-Nouri could emerge as a solid option. The 23-year-old already possesses plenty of top-flight experience and is known to be good in the final third.



READ MORE: Biggest problem for Rashford and Garnacho at Man Utd named, with Amorim partly to blame

Man Utd transfers: Messi claim; striker update

Meanwhile, a report has explained why United were the best-placed Prem club to sign Lionel Messi in his prime.

According to The Athletic, Messi was ‘charmed’ by England’s most historic clubs, mainly United.

This would have seen the Argentine legend push for a move to United over the riches of Man City, had he ever decided to move to the Prem.

One forward United are interested in currently is Randal Kolo Muani, who looks set to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

But journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed that United do not expect to sign the striker in January.

Instead, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are circling for the Frenchman ahead of potential loan moves.

United transfers quiz – higher or lower?