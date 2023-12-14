Advanced Man Utd transfer facing collapse unless accepting terms that’ll make Ten Hag squirm

Why the potential January exit of Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek could fall through despite being ‘advanced’ has been revealed, and salvaging the move may do Erik ten Hag no favours anyway, according to reports.

Fabrizio Romano was the first to break news of Van de Beek being lined up by Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt. The trusted reporter relayed the news on Tuesday, declaring a loan switch to be “advancing”.

LaLiga leaders Girona have also registered interest in the Dutchman. However, it was suggested the terms/structure put forward by Frankfurt were more favourable for Man Utd.

Van de Beek, 26, has featured just twice for Man Utd this season and regularly fails to even make the matchday squads.

His career has stalled since ditching Ajax for Man Utd in 2020 and Romano insisted the midfielder “will leave” the Red Devils one way or another next month.

Van de Beek’s contract at Old Trafford doesn’t expire until the summer of 2025. United also hold an option for an extra 12 months.

As such, a loan exit to see out the remainder of the 2023/24 season would put Van de Beek in the shop window ahead of a permanent exit in the summer.

Even better for United would be negotiating an option or obligation to buy in Van de Beek’s loan agreement with Frankfurt.

However, according to BILD reporter Christian Falk, the move is at risk of collapsing.

Familiar issue haunts Man Utd again?

Falk initially confirmed talks between United and Frankfurt over Van de Beek’s loan are “getting hot” when taking to X. However, there’s a sting in the tail and it relates to the player’s high salary.

Falk claimed Van de Beek pockets €7m per season in Manchester. That roughly equates to £125,000-a-week and tallies with the Sun’s claim the Dutchman earns £500,000-a-month at United.

Falk categorically stated “Eintracht can‘t pay” Van de Beek’s salary.

As such, a compromise on United’s end might be required to ensure the move is not resigned to the scrapheap. Frankfurt may well ask United to subsidise a portion of the wages.

The Independent recently reported Ten Hag wants to sign a centre-back and central midfielder in January. But with his budget for new recruits tight, player sales will be required to top up the kitty.

A loan switch for Van de Beek would do nothing to increase United’s spending power for signings of their own next month.

Furthermore, they may still be on the hook for a percentage of Van de Beek’s salary if forced into a compromise with Frankfurt.

