Manchester United are reportedly trying to beat Manchester City to the signing of Atalanta’s Ederson, while a struggling Old Trafford star is moving closer to the exit door.

Man Utd kept their season alive on Thursday night when they staged a remarkable comeback to reach the Europa League semi-finals. They were 4-2 down against 10-man Lyon deep into extra time, but late goals from Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire saw them win in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Ruben Amorim’s side are way off the pace domestically but can qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League. This would help massively as United look to improve their squad with several top signings this summer.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, United have ‘set their sights’ on Brazilian midfielder Ederson as one of their key summer targets.

Ederson is set to be ‘one of the major protagonists of the upcoming window’ as he is refusing to extend his Atalanta contract and is poised to secure a big transfer as a result.

The all-action midfielder has enjoyed an ‘excellent’ season in Italy and Amorim supposedly wants him to replace Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in his squad.

Atalanta are prepared to sell Ederson, but only if their €60million (£51m / $68m) asking price is met.

The report claims that United are in a ‘battle’ with rivals Manchester City for Ederson, as the two Premier League giants have the ‘same objective’ of landing him.

But United are leading the race as things stand as they are thought to be in ‘advanced talks’ with the 25-year-old’s agent.

This report comes after it was revealed last week that United are in pole position to bring Ederson to the Premier League, despite him also being wanted by City.

Ederson in, Hojlund out?

A separate report from CaughtOffside claims United want €65m (£56m / $74m) to sell Rasmus Hojlund, who has endured a tough season in front of goal.

Amorim has lost faith in the striker and he looks set to return to Italy this summer.

Juventus, Napoli and Inter Milan are all ‘considering moves’ for Hojlund.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that United are open to letting both Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee leave to help them fund a move for an elite replacement at centre-forward.

£56m for Hojlund could be considered an ambitious price considering he has only notched three goals in 27 Premier League games this term.

However, a £56m deal would still see United take a financial hit on the Dane. They paid Atalanta an initial £64m for him in August 2023, and the deal had the potential to rise to £72m through add-ons.

During the first few months of his time in charge at United, Amorim seemed to prefer Hojlund to Zirkzee. But that stance has since changed.

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand has praised Fernandes and Mainoo after their key roles in the comeback victory over Lyon.

