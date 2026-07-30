Split image of Manchester United manager Michael Carrick and a shadow, with the Manchester United badge in between - copyright TEAMtalk

Manchester United have reportedly “enquired” about signing a new goalkeeper, amid talk that Michael Carrick’s team and Chelsea’s alleged interest in a rising star could tempt him to head to the Premier League.

Prior to Senne Lammens’ arrival last summer, Man Utd could not seem to fix their goalkeeping problem. Andre Onana was brought in after David de Gea’s exit in 2023 but he has been an expensive flop.

Altay Bayindir never looked consistently convincing, as many Man Utd fans questioned if it was the right call to let De Gea leave at all. But the Belgian international has proven his worth so far at Old Trafford, at a time when Bayindir may leave the club for good, and Onana has re-joined Trabzonspor on loan.

The Red Devils recruited free agent Karl Darlow as a backup stopper for the season ahead but it seems they may have been searching far and wide for other options, too. That is according to the agent of Paraguay international Orlando Gill, who starred for his country at this summer’s World Cup.

Intermediary Mario Jara claims that the Premier League side approached the 26-year-old about heading to Old Trafford, and while that deal looks to be off, he claims other English and German sides are keeping tabs on the San Lorenzo player.

He told DSports Radio: “We are in talks with English clubs as well as clubs in Germany. There were enquiries with Manchester United. We only received two concrete offers. We are currently in the negotiation phase.

“The sale is close, the time is right. We have to handle it very carefully because there are many things involved. It’s ideal for him to take a step up in quality. He’s prepared and capable of playing in any league, without a doubt.”

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Chelsea and Man Utd may tempt Club Brugge star away

Elsewhere, Belgian outlet Het Laatse Nieuws claim that Man Utd and Chelsea‘s reported interest in Club Brugge’s Nicolo Tresoldi could be impact the player.

They report that the Premier League sides could tempt the 21-year-old, who has also been linked with Leeds United and Arsenal, to leave the club this summer.

The 6ft 1in striker scored 23 goals in his first season for Brugge after signing from Hannover last summer and that has reportedly prompted Roma to bid €35m (£30m) for his services.

However, Brugge president Bart Verhaeghe has made it clear that the German Under-21 international can’t leave the Jupiler Pro League outfit anytime soon.

Moreover, Tresoldi does not appear to be agitating for a move, with the youngster just 12 months into a four-year contract. While Tresoldi may not leave this year, he could be one to watch.

Incidentally, TEAMtalk previously revealed that Tresoldi is firmly on Leeds’ radar as they look to strengthen their attack ahead of the new season.

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