Agent of Man Utd ace slams ‘bad management’ after star doubles down on career-defining choice

The agent of Man Utd winger, Alejandro Garnacho, has hit out at “bad management” after revealing his client has doubled down on a career-defining decision.

Garnacho, 20, has racked up 29 appearances across all competitions and was labelled by the Manchester Evening News as United’s ‘breakout’ star for the current campaign.

In response to his stellar season, Garnacho was recently rewarded with a new contract on greatly improved terms.

Garnacho has notched an impressive nine goal contributions from just 1064 minutes of action this year.

That equates to a healthy goal contribution every 111 minutes and but for an untimely ankle injury, Garnacho would’ve featured heavily over recent months.

But while his club career is both settled and thriving, his international career is yet to take off.

Garnacho was born in Spain, though is eligible to play for Argentina through his mother’s side. The lively winger made three appearances for Spain’s Under-18s before later pledging his allegiance to Argentina. Five caps at Under-20 level soon followed.

Garnacho had an outside chance of earning a call-up to Lionel Scaloni’s World Cup squad, though was ultimately overlooked. As such, he’s still able to play for the senior Spanish side if he experiences change of heart.

However, according to Garnacho’s agent, Enrique De Lucas, the player only has eyes for Argentina. What’s more, there appears to be unhappiness with how Spain have handled Garnacho’s international ambitions behind the scenes.

Garnacho agent savages Spanish federation

“I think that Spain is a closed issue and there is no hiding it,” De Lucas told Argentine outlet Ole.

“Very bad management by the Spanish Federation, I don’t know who, or I can guess who, but very bad management or very bad politics.

“I think Garna is not going to be the only case in which a player with dual nationality could lose, I honestly tell you, and he decides to go with Argentina because he really feels it.

“For him it has not been a trauma at all, Quite the contrary. When that possibility opens up for him, imagine, being able to play with a team like Argentina, all his maternal family, his grandparents, he has felt them since he was little and for him it’s not a problem, it’s a blessing.”

Garnacho was called up by Argentina for the last international break in March. However, an ankle injury forced his withdrawal from the squad.

Fitness permitting, Garnacho’s international future should be laid to rest once and for all come the next international break.

READ MORE: ‘Trust me’ – Man Utd great debunks Phil Jones transfer mystery as Ten Hag finds solution others couldn’t