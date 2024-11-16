Agent shuts down huge Real Madrid claim to give Man Utd transfer boost; Perez told to sell world-class star

Manchester United are still alive in the hunt for Alphonso Davies as the star’s agent has revealed an agreement with Real Madrid has yet to be struck, while Florentino Perez has been urged to sell Vinicius Junior in a shock move.

Real Madrid are searching for elite full-backs who can replace Ferland Mendy and Dani Carvajal. The Spanish giants have identified Bayern Munich ace Alphonso Davies and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold as their dream targets for the left-back and right-back positions.

On Friday, it was claimed that Alexander-Arnold is already mapping out his Liverpool exit, while Madrid are accelerating their pursuit of Davies.

Both players are out of contract in June, which means they can enter official talks with Madrid over potential free transfers from January 1.

Recent reports have claimed Madrid president Perez has already forged a contract agreement with Davies.

But the Canadian’s representative, Nedal Huoseh, has poured cold water on those suggestions.

“Done deal with Real Madrid? This is not true,” he said (via Fabrizio Romano). “Though the player has many options, we have not agreed terms with any club. New deal at FC Bayern could also be an option. Any reports suggesting otherwise are incorrect.”

Huoseh’s comments will hand both Bayern and Man Utd a significant lift.

Bayern still hope to agree a contract extension with Davies, though they are aware this will be difficult.

United, meanwhile, have landed on the 24-year-old as a top-class option to solve their left-back problems. Indeed, Davies could shine in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation, which would see him play as an attacking left wing-back.

It has been suggested Davies wants a stunning £10million signing-on bonus to join United, plus a weekly wage of £240,000.

United must now decide whether they want to fork out such a big sum and battle Madrid for the player, or go down a different avenue.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez is another impressive left-back on United’s shortlist. Kerkez is wanted by Liverpool, too.

Vinicius Junior to leave Real Madrid?

While Davies could end up playing for Madrid next season, there have been surprising claims about Vinicius Junior leaving.

Vinicius is unhappy after losing out on the Ballon d’Or to Manchester City midfielder Rodri. As per Sport, this has kickstarted preliminary discussions about Madrid selling the winger, despite his incredible ability.

It is claimed that Perez’s son, Chivo Perez, is in favour of Madrid selling Vinicius so that Kylian Mbappe can play in his preferred position on the left flank.

Such a move would give Madrid the funds to sign an elite centre-forward, such as City’s Erling Haaland.

United and Paris Saint-Germain have both been credited with interest in Vinicius, while Saudi chiefs would love to take him to the Middle East.

Despite these claims, it is very hard to see Madrid actually parting ways with the 24-year-old.

He is one of the best players in the world and has been key to Los Blancos winning a host of major trophies including two Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles.

Meanwhile, United and Madrid could also battle it out for the capture of Amorim’s former Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio.

The Spanish press claim United want to sign the centre-half for Amorim’s back three, but Madrid want him too.

It is expected to be an ‘intense’ battle for Inacio, who will cost €60m (£50.1m / $63.2m) via a release clause.

Arda Guler has been told to swap Madrid for United in order to pick up more game time.

Former United striker Louis Saha believes the attacking midfielder will always struggle for starts at Madrid and that a move to Old Trafford will allow him to reach his full potential.

Manchester City have also been linked with Guler as they pursue a successor for Kevin De Bruyne.