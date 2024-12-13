Manchester United have reached a full ‘agreement’ to sign one of the most talented young left-backs in South America, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils’ are keen to make Old Trafford the best place to develop the world’s hottest prospects and now they’re set to seal an exciting signing.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs confirmed on Wednesday that Man Utd were close to reaching an agreement to sign 17-year-old Paraguayan left-back Diego Leon, with the deal being negotiated by technical director Jason Wilcox.

Now, reliable journalist Romano has given the deal his ‘here we go’ seal of approval, revealing the date he’ll join up with the Man Utd squad.

“Manchester United reach verbal agreement to sign 17 year old Paraguayan left back Diego Leon from Cerro Porteno, here we go!” Romano posted on X.

“Initial fee will be $4million (£3.2m) plus $1million easy add-ons and over $3.5million [further add-ons] based on player’s/team future performances.

“Diego Leon will arrive in July 2025.”

Man Utd to sign long-term Luke Shaw replacement

Man Utd have made signing a new left-back one of their top priorities. They have been keen to bring in more cover for Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, who have been plagued with injuries of late.

Leon may not be an immediate improvement to the Red Devils’ starting XI, but he could prove to be a top signing if he lives up to his potential.

The teenager, who generally plays as a left wing-back, has made 19 senior appearances so far for Paraguayan first division side Cerro Porteno, scoring two goals in the process.

Man Utd have sent scouts to watch his performances in recent months and have been very impressed, leading to Wilcox opening talks over his signing.

Leon is now all set to become a Red Devils player next year, pending official announcement from the club.

Man Utd round-up: Rashford exit latest / Martinez rumours clarified

Reports have suggested that Man Utd could need to sell players to ensure they adhere to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) and one of those who could be axed is Marcus Rashford.

It was claimed on Thursday that Man Utd are ‘committed to moving on’ from Rashford and ‘rebuilding their squad with funds from his sale.’

Man Utd hope to recoup £60million from his sale and Paris Saint-Germain are long-term admirers of the England star.

The PSR benefits and Rashford’s alleged poor attitude off the pitch are thought to be the two main reasons why the Red Devils are seriously considering selling their academy graduate.

In other news, sources have informed TEAMtalk a rumoured Real Madrid raid for centre-back Lisandro Martinez is very unlikely in January.

While Martinez isn’t ‘unsellable; by any means, there are many other players the Man Utd hierarchy would prefer to offload before the Argentine. What’s more, Martinez is viewed by Amorim as a player he can build around in his 3-4-3 formation.

